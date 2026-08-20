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Momentum 5 True Wireless: Sennheiser focuses on battery replacement

Florian Bodoky Translation: machine translated 20.8.2026

After more than two years, Sennheiser is introducing its new hi-res in-ears. The long-lasting battery is replaceable, and the sound is lossless.

Sennheiser last mentioned the «Momentum True Wireless» at CES 2024. After two and a half years, the German audio manufacturer is now launching its successor, the Momentum 5 True Wireless. In addition to the technical innovations, the design is striking at first glance: newly shaped, smaller earbuds, a slimmer case, and splash water protection (IP54) are intended to make the in-ears more suitable for outdoor use. They will be available from September 3rd.

Lossless codec, Hi-Res chip

For the driver, Sennheiser relies on the tried-and-tested 7mm TrueResponse system. A single transducer is used, but its diaphragm covers the entire frequency spectrum. However, that is where the previous technologies end. Sennheiser is now using Bluetooth 6.0 for better reconnection and lower latency. The device also supports Google Fast Pair, MS Swift Pair, and Multipoint. The integrated Snapdragon chip ensures a bit depth of up to 24 bits and a sample rate of 96 kHz, i.e., Hi-Res quality. The aptX Lossless codec and Dolby Atmos are also included. The head-tracking feature is intended to create more spatial depth.

You can remove the battery from both the case and the buds.

Source: Sennheiser

Active noise cancellation has also been revised. For one thing, there is an anti-wind mode specifically designed to suppress noise during strong winds – for example, when making phone calls. With a total of six microphones and two bone conduction sensors, as well as AI-supported voice filtering, your own voice should be separated from ambient noise during calls.

Battery lasts a long time and is replaceable

The most noticeable change concerns the built-in batteries. You will be able to remove and replace the batteries in both the buds and the charging case with a standard screwdriver. Sennheiser specifies a playback time of up to 40 hours – twelve hours in the buds and around three additional charging cycles in the case. There is also a fast-charging function: eight minutes result in another hour of sound. You can charge the case either via USB-C or wirelessly using the Qi standard.

On paper, the upgrade sounds strong. The replaceable battery in particular – provided a replacement battery is reasonably affordable – is a win. Regarding the Hi-Res and lossless features, you should not forget that both your smartphone and the music file format must support these standards.

Header image: Sennheiser

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