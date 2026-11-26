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Mio Click: Fidget button and virtual online pet

Martin Jud Translation: machine translated 26.11.2026

Forget the Tamagotchi as you know it. With the Mio Click, you don't have to feed anything, clean anything, or let anyone die. It is a fidget toy that synchronizes your clicks online and powers a little pixel friend on the display.

There are gadgets that want to discipline you. They beep when you neglect them or let their virtual pets starve. The Mio Click wants the opposite. It just wants you to click.

Every digital pet is unique.

Source: Generative Goods

The device was developed by Generative Goods, specifically by Erick Calderon. The idea came from his ten-year-old child, who wanted a click counter. Calderon quickly combined a processor, a display, and a large button in a 3D-printed case. After two failed prototypes, the design was set. And now, the Mio Click is hand-assembled in Texas and released into the world.

A button, a pixel friend

The case measures 63 × 63 × 20 millimeters and weighs only 62 grams. It is available in five colors (orange, yellow, blue, white, and magenta) and looks like a colorful clicker that even adults can get excited about. A large, round button dominates the front. If you press it, your Mio comes to life on the small color display.

The fidget toy is available in five colors.

Source: Generative Goods

A Mio is a small pixel creature. When you start it for the first time, it hatches from an egg. Which character you get is a surprise. There are various families to choose from, such as Squig, Goober, or Meatball. Every Mio is unique. And unlike a Tamagotchi, there is no maintenance. You don't feed it, you don't clean it. You simply press the button and watch your Mio jump, dance, or move. According to the manufacturer, the mechanical button is designed for 50 million clicks. A USB cable for charging the built-in battery is included.

Online leaderboard and blockchain

Your clicks don't stay locked on the device. If you hold the button for five seconds, the Mio Click connects to the online portal via 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi. There, you can see your statistics and compare yourself with friends. In the public leaderboard "The Yard", you compete against other players – and with a bit of luck and many clicks, you can climb up the rankings.

Online leaderboard: Click your way up!

Source: Generative Goods

And then there is the matter of the blockchain. Every Mio is stored as an NFT. With every synchronization, the current click count is updated in the NFT. However, you don't need to set up a crypto wallet for this. The technical side happens automatically in the background. Fortunately, the Mio Click also works without the internet. If you are offline, the device continues to count and simply transfers the data the next time it connects.

Price and availability

The Mio Click costs 45 US dollars. So far, it can only be ordered via the official Generative Goods shop at mioclick.com. Shipping within the USA is free. Anyone ordering the device to another country must consider import sales tax and customs duties in addition to shipping costs. The manufacturer recommends the device for ages seven and up.

Header image: Generative Goods

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