"Marvel Rivals" gets off to a brilliant start with 10 million players in 3 days

The hero shooter "Marvel Rivals" from Netease Games recorded ten million players in the first 72 hours after its release. With over 480,000 concurrent players on Steam and positive reviews, the game has been a complete success so far.

The new hero shooter "Marvel Rivals" has got off to a brilliant start. Within the first 72 hours of its release, the game from Netease Games had already attracted ten million players worldwide. This was announced by the team behind the game on X. This currently makes the title one of the most played games worldwide.

At its peak, the shooter reached more than 480,000 players simultaneously on Steam and has a predominantly positive rating of 75 per cent. The free-to-play game was released on 6 December 2024 on most major platforms. These include Steam, Epic, Xbox and Playstation. "Rivals" combines "Overwatch" gameplay with the backdrop of the extensive Marvel comic universe.

Since its release, Rivals has broken the 400k player mark several times. In the morning, however, the player numbers are always slightly lower.

Source: Kim Muntinga screenshot via SteamDB

This success underlines the high level of interest in team-based hero shooters and the enduring popularity of the Marvel universe. The rapid acceptance by the gaming community shows that Netease Games has hit a nerve with "Marvel Rivals".

However, the huge rush has probably also led to server problems in some cases. There were several complaints that the error message "Server connection failed" was displayed when trying to start a game. However, this problem should hopefully be resolved soon.

In the game, you can choose from a total of 33 Marvel heroes or villains, including Black Widow, Hulk, Magneto, Venom and Wolverine. All characters have individual abilities and are divided into three different roles: Vanguard, Duellist and Strategist. The team-up abilities are also important, allowing you to unleash joint superpowers with your allies. This is because you and your team compete in 6v6 battles against other players on eight maps for the "Quick Play" and "Competitive" modes, a Conquest map and a brand new training ground.

Season 0, with which "Marvel Rivals" started, will run for one month. It runs under the title "Dooms' Rise". According to the developers, it serves as the opening chapter for the chaos caused by the collision of Doctor Doom's individual time experiments and the resulting triggering of the timestream entanglement. Netease Games has already announced that it will continuously expand Marvel Rivals with new content.

