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LG monitors automatically install an advertising app

Samuel Buchmann Translation: machine translated 20.7.2026

An app serves adverts to owners of LG monitors and has far-reaching system permissions. Following a shitstorm, LG has partially backtracked.

On Windows 10 and 11, the «LG Monitor App Installer» apparently installs automatically via Windows Update and device metadata, and displays adverts to you – without your explicit consent. Following fierce criticism, LG has withdrawn the adverts, but fundamental concerns remain.

According to research by «Gamers Nexus» and corroborating reports on Reddit, a pop-up window appears after a restart, advertising a trial subscription to McAfee. In some cases, other LG programmes are also recommended. The pop-up overlays other content on the right-hand side of the screen and reappears after every start-up, even if you select the option ‘ «’ ‘Do not show again’».

Particularly concerning: according to the Microsoft Store, the app has permission to «use all system resources». It does not run in a UWP sandbox, but with the same privileges as a traditional Win32 programme. In theory, this includes read and write access to files and the registry, access to peripheral devices, and the internet connection. LG therefore also has access to GPS location, device information and all sorts of other data. There is no evidence that LG makes use of this. Yet the mere possibility is causing outrage.

These models are affected

The whole thing feels like PC manufacturers’ bloatware taken to a whole new level. Most of the documented cases come from the USA. In Germany, too, users have reported the app being installed without their consent. However, it does not yet display any adverts there. No wonder: in the EU, such a practice would likely be illegal due to consent and transparency requirements. «Gamers Nexus» replicated the behaviour with the LG 34GX900A-B. However, older models are also affected. There are corresponding reports from users with the following monitors:

34GX900A-B

45GX950A-B.AEU

32GS95UE-B

39GX950B

27GP83B-B

27GN800

LG 32GS95UE-B

LG 27GN850-B

The LG Monitor App Installer can be uninstalled or disabled in the startup settings. A more permanent solution is to disable device-specific app downloads via the Group Policy Editor («Prevent automatic download of applications associated with device metadata»).

LG refers to Microsoft’s official Hardware Support Framework. Automatic installation has been since 2024 and is intended to provide convenient access to display tools. Following widespread criticism, LG removed the McAfee advertising content, as the company stated in a press release to «PC Welt». However, the damage to the company’s reputation has been done. And this is not the first time. On TVs , LG has been displaying adverts since 2024 after a certain period of time, if the device has been in screensaver mode for long enough.

Header image: LG

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