Lego presents "Pokémon" sets - and it gets expensive

Domagoj Belancic Translation: machine translated 13.1.2026

Lego and the Pokémon Company present three "Pokémon" sets for the first time. They include Pikachu, Evoli, Bisaflor, Glurak and Turtok. If you want to recreate the little monsters, you'll have to dig deep into your pockets.

The collaboration between Lego and the Pokémon Company was announced back in March last year with a teaser video. Now the companies are presenting their first sets - with more to follow.

You can see a trailer for the announcement in the video embedded below. The content is primarily aimed at nostalgic ex-Pokémon trainers, who should find their way back to their old passion with the new Lego sets.

The first set consists of a Pikachu and a Pokéball and contains 2050 individual parts.

The yellow rodent jumps out of its mobile prison and sparks spray out of its bum. The number 25 is hidden on the lightning-shaped base - a reference to Pikachu's number in the Pokédex.

Pikachu jumps out of its Pokéball.

In addition to the jumping pose, Pikachu can also be moved into a sitting pose with a closed Poké Ball. It is noticeable that the iconic mascot's face looks strangely bloated. We will find out in a test whether it makes a better impression in real life.

The face looks funny, doesn't it?

Source: Lego / The Pokémon Company

Evoli is also getting a set - but a much smaller one. The changeable fox only needs 587 individual parts. The tail, head and limbs are movable so that the little rascal can be posed in different ways.

Hot Take: Evoli is overrated.

Source: Lego / The Pokémon Company

The highlight of the announcement is undoubtedly the epic Bisaflor, Glurak and Turtok set. The third evolutionary stages of the Kanto starter Pokémon consist of 6838 individual parts and are huge at 50 centimetres tall.

All three together.

Source: Lego / The Pokémon Company

The Pokémon can be placed individually or together on a circular base. The types of the three starters - plant, fire and water - are symbolised on this base.

Bisaflor's face is definitely more successful than Pikachu's grimace.

All three sets will be released on 27 February. If you want to recreate the Pokémon, you'll have to dig deep into your pockets. The smallest and cheapest set with Evoli costs around 60 francs or euros. Pikachu will even cost you 200 francs or euros. For Bisaflor, Glurak and Turtok, you'll even pay 650 francs or euros. The first two sets are expected to be available in our range from May. The Bisaflor, Glurak and Turtok set is available exclusively directly from Lego.

Don't want to wait that long or are the sets too expensive for you? With other brick suppliers such as Mega Construx or Nanoblocks, you can already build your favourite pocket monsters - for much less money.

The test of the latest game («Pokémon Legends: Z-A») by our Pokémon expert Cassie can be found here:

Header image: Lego / The Pokémon Company

