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Leak video shows AirPods with built-in camera

Apple apparently wants to launch camera AirPods: A leak in macOS Tahoe 26.7 shows them in action.

Rumors have been circulating online for some time that Apple plans to launch AirPods with a built-in camera. Now the cat seems to be out of the bag: In an almost final version of macOS Tahoe 26.7, the portal MacRumors discovered a video about the planned product. It is apparently an internal demo video.

It shows a man holding up a book. The title of the book is captured by the camera. The voice-over in the video explains that the environment of the AirPod wearer can be saved thanks to "Visual Intelligence".

However, these are neither classic photos nor videos. The sensors provide Siri with a live view of the surroundings. In a subsequent analysis, she researches contextual information and shares it via the headphones. In addition, you should later be able to ask questions such as: "Did I pass a bookstore today?", "Did I take a bus ride last week?", "Was lasagna listed on yesterday's menu?" etc.

Internally at Apple, the camera AirPods are allegedly called "Codename B790". A designation that Bloomberg had previously mentioned. Analyst Mark Gurman is sure that there are two versions of it. Project "B798", which was postponed to 2027 due to the necessary AI models – but also project "B790", which is to be presented at the keynote in September. The names "AirPods Pro 4" or "AirPods Ultra" are circulating online.

Comment sections in the respective reports contain many skeptical voices. The privacy of other people, data protection due to unclear data processing and the storage routines of the information are causing concern among readers.

Header image: Florian Bodoky

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