News + Trends 12 1

Jumper: The crab robot from KingKong Technology is now open source

Martin Jud Translation: machine translated 7.10.2026

KingKong Technology has released its crab robot Jumper as an open-source project. The 22-joint robot can jump, grab, and display emotions on two round screens.

Two round displays for eyes, a flat body, four sturdy legs, and two grippers. Jumper looks like a toy, but it is also a research robot from the Chinese company KingKong Technology.

The robot was already showcased in July 2026 at the World Artificial Intelligence Conference in Shanghai. Now, the company has published the blueprints and software, including a simulation and training environment, on GitHub. This allows developers, students, and hobbyists to build the robot themselves and design their own movements.

What Jumper can do

Jumper has 22 joints driven by as many tactile servos. Each of these servos is a proprietary development and contains two magnetic encoders—sensors that measure the exact position of the motor and the joint. One is responsible for the motor position, the other for the joint position. This precision is necessary because Jumper is intended not only to walk but also to jump.

Jumper jumping.

Source: KingKong Technology

The top speed is 0.5 meters per second, and the maximum gripping load is one kilogram. The battery lasts for about two hours and is swappable. It charges via USB-C at up to 140 watts.

Jumper scrubbing the floor.

Source: KingKong Technology

To perceive its surroundings, Jumper uses a dToF depth sensor with 2,268 measurement points per frame, a 5-megapixel camera with a 162-degree diagonal field of view, and a 6-axis IMU (inertial measurement unit). It is powered by a Rockchip RK3576 with eight cores and an NPU that delivers 6 TOPS for AI tasks.

Jumper dancing.

Source: KingKong Technology

What open source means for this robot

GitHub contains not only the hardware documentation, including a bill of materials, but also an AI toolkit. This allows for the creation of new movements, housing designs, and scenes using natural language instructions. The training environment is based on the MuJoCo simulation and the PPO reinforcement learning algorithm.

Jumper as a cat-crab.

Source: KingKong Technology

Special attention is paid to the so-called skins, i.e., the housing designs. The design repository already contains ready-made templates, including a «Honeybee», a «Lucky Cat», and a «Raphael Turtle». Those who design their own can export them as .skin files. There are hardly any limits to creativity.

Get the honey, nice and sweet.

Source: KingKong Technology

Those who develop their own movements can export them as .app packages. For scenes, there are .map files.

Participate and win a crab robot

KingKong Technology is raffling off 100 identical Jumpers. To participate, create your own movement, housing design, or scene in the simulation software and submit a screen recording of it. The Crab Robot Open Source Challenge has been running since September 30, 2026.

But that requires quite a few Jumpers.

Source: KingKong Technology

KingKong Technology has not yet announced a price for the finished robot. Whether and when this version will be available for purchase is currently unclear. The company is primarily known for its magnetic servo encoders. According to its own figures, its market share for these components in humanoid robots in China is over 80 percent.

Header image: KingKong Technology

I like this article! 12 people like this article







