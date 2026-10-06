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"Jono": All players share the same character

Kim Muntinga Translation: machine translated 6.10.2026

In the free Steam game "Jono", you only control the character for one minute. After that, the next player in the queue takes over. Together, the community aims to complete one million levels.

The principle of «Jono» sounds simple at first, but it changes the entire gameplay. You control the main character together with other players, always taking turns. As soon as it is your turn, you have 60 seconds to try and get Jono as far as possible through the current section of the 2D platformer. Then your time is up and someone else takes over. If you complete a room, it remains finished for everyone. If the titular hero dies, only the current level restarts.

Behind this unusual concept is the indie studio Part Time Monkey. «Jono» has been available for free on Steam since October 5th. So far, the community is still small: at the time of writing this article, there are twelve people in the game. According to SteamDB, that is also the highest number so far.

Waiting is part of the game principle

Those who are not currently playing follow the action live and can chat in the global chat. After the 60 seconds are up, the next person continues exactly where Jono is currently standing.

The chat becomes a gameplay aid on the side: Here, a user explains to a newcomer how to join the queue.

Source: Part Time Monkey

After that, you can get back in line. How long it takes until your next attempt depends directly on how many people are participating at the same time. With the currently small community, that should be quick. Should «Jono» attract significantly more users, the wait would take longer accordingly.

One million rooms to the goal

Part Time Monkey has set a big goal for the community. A total of one million rooms are to be created.

60 seconds can become quite short when the path is full of spikes.

Source: Part Time Monkey

The studio has not yet revealed what happens after the final section. There are also no details yet on the creation of the enormous number of levels. It is unclear, for example, whether they are built by hand, procedurally generated, or assembled from pre-made elements. Since the release, the developer has already added new level types and traps.

Technically, «Jono» makes almost no demands. For the processor or graphics card, the developer only states «almost any». So: no excuses, get to the keys. The game is currently only available for Windows. The only language specified is English.

Header image: Part-time monkey

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