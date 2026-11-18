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Java4Shell: Critical Java vulnerability primarily endangers banks and large companies

Martin Jud Translation: machine translated 18.11.2026

A new vulnerability in Java is alarming the IT security world. While "Java4Shell" is hardly suitable for widespread attacks, it could be devastating for targeted attacks on banks and large companies.

A critical security vulnerability in the Java Runtime Environment (OpenJDK) is alarming the security world. It bears the CVE number CVE-2026-114938 and is named "Java4Shell" in reference to the notorious Log4Shell vulnerability of 2021. The "4" stands for "for," thus "Java for Shell." Security researchers from Calif discovered the vulnerability and published their findings on November 17, 2026. The first patches were released at the same time.

What exactly happened

The vulnerability lies in an optimized function for Base64 decoding within the Java Virtual Machine (JVM). Base64 is a method that converts arbitrary data into harmless text so that it can be sent over the web without issues. This function runs on x86-64 processors that support the AVX-512-VBMI instruction set extension.

If an attacker sends malformed Base64 input with an additional equals sign, the function miscalculates. It writes 62 bytes beyond the allocated memory area and damages what lies next to it. An attacker exploits this memory corruption to manipulate adjacent objects and execute their own code.

The fatal part: Many Java applications process Base64-encoded data, such as for HTTP authentication headers, SAML tokens, or CSRF tokens, even before they check whether a user is logged in at all.

Why it affects so many

Java is the backbone of countless enterprise applications. The security researchers at Calif have demonstrated the vulnerability in several widely used applications. These include Atlassian Jira, Atlassian Confluence, Keycloak, Jenkins, JFrog Artifactory, and PingFederate. In all these applications, an attack was possible without prior authentication (pre-auth). Furthermore, systems such as Apache Kafka Broker, Apache Solr, Elasticsearch, and Spring Boot applications are affected, albeit sometimes with different prerequisites.

OpenJDK 17.0.6 and all newer versions are vulnerable, including Java 21, 25, and 27. Regular Java 8 and 11 remain unaffected. However, Oracle's commercial Java SE 8 Enterprise Performance Pack is vulnerable. Since OpenJDK forms the basis for many Java distributions, it also affects Oracle Java SE, Amazon Corretto, Eclipse Temurin, Microsoft Build of OpenJDK, Azul Zulu, and Red Hat OpenJDK, provided they run on the vulnerable hardware.

The restriction to AVX-512-capable hardware is not an obstacle for attackers, but a filter. Modern servers in data centers of banks and large companies frequently use Intel Xeon processors from the Ice Lake generation onwards or AMD EPYC processors from Zen 4 onwards.

What to do now

Only an update to a patched version of OpenJDK or the respective Java distribution completely fixes the problem. Oracle and the OpenJDK project released the patches on November 17, 2026, in an unscheduled security update. The corrected versions for Oracle Java SE end in .1, i.e., 17.0.21.1, 21.0.13.1, 25.0.5.1, and 27.0.1.1. Amazon has already updated its Corretto builds. Other providers like Red Hat are still working on the fixes, according to The Hacker News.

If you are not responsible for the servers yourself, you should ask your hoster or software supplier whether the updates have already been installed. For systems that cannot be updated immediately, security authorities such as the US Cybersecurity Agency CISA and the Canadian Cyber Centre recommend taking them offline or restricting access.

The Swiss Federal Office for Cybersecurity (BACS) also warns and advises checking and updating affected systems immediately. A Web Application Firewall (WAF) fends off some attacks but does not cover all attack paths. As an immediate measure, Red Hat and Endor Labs recommend the JVM startup parameter "-XX:-UseBASE64Intrinsics". It only disables the hardware-accelerated Base64 decoding, not the other AVX-512 optimizations.

How bad is it really?

Java4Shell is not PHP2Shell. While PHP2Shell was a wildfire that threatened to spread across half the internet with a universal exploit, Java4Shell is a high-precision weapon. There is no single exploit that works everywhere. Every attack must be tailored to the specific target and its memory layout. The researchers at Calif are deliberately withholding their attack codes for the affected applications.

This makes the situation less acute for the mass market. For high-value targets, however, it is potentially devastating. Anyone targeting a bank or a large ERP system will factor in AVX-512 hardware and a custom-made exploit from the start.

Whether attackers are already exploiting the vulnerability is currently unclear. At the time of publication of this article, there were no reports of active attacks in the wild. Blackpoint Cyber has so far only simulated crashes and reading memory. However, the security company Wiz, as well as Calif, succeeded in creating a working exploit with the help of AI. The risk is real, but it has not yet escalated. Time is running out for unpatched systems.

Header image: Banana Images / Shutterstock

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