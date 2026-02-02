News + Trends 11 16

Insider: Microsoft wants to use AI in Windows 11 in a more targeted way instead of everywhere

Martin Jud Translation: machine translated 2.2.2026

According to a report by Windows Central, Microsoft is to re-evaluate its AI strategy for Windows 11. Copilot integrations are therefore under scrutiny, new buttons have been paused and Recall is also being scrutinised internally. The aim is a more targeted use of AI instead of "AI everywhere".

Windows 11's AI offensive has been the subject of criticism for some time now. Copilot buttons in apps such as Notepad caused a lack of understanding and Recall had to be revised in 2024 after massive security concerns before it was reintroduced in 2025. According to a report from Windows Central, Microsoft is now looking into how AI can be used more effectively in Windows in the future. This has not been officially confirmed, but according to Windows Central, Microsoft is responding to significant criticism in the recent past.

Copilot integrations under review

According to Windows Central sources, Microsoft is currently evaluating where Copilot integrations in Windows apps actually make sense. Notepad and Paint are cited as examples. Both apps were given Copilot buttons, which caused many users to frown rather than benefit. The insiders say that Microsoft is reviewing these integrations.

The expansion of further Copilot buttons in Windows apps has also been paused for the time being. According to the report, the pause is not definitive, but indicates that Microsoft wants to be more selective in future. AI should no longer automatically appear everywhere just because it is available.

Recall: a concept in limbo

Recall was the most controversial Windows feature in 2024. The idea of continuously saving screen content and making it searchable sparked a wide-ranging debate about security and privacy. According to Windows Central, Recall in its current form is considered a failure internally. However, this does not mean that Microsoft is abandoning the concept. The sources say that Recall will be developed further - possibly under a new name.

AI remains part of the system - but less visible

While visible AI elements are being reviewed, the basic AI frameworks continue to run. Semantic Search, Agentic Workspace, Windows ML and the Windows AI APIs are to be driven forward unchanged, according to the report. They form the technical foundation on which developers can build. At the same time, they are less controversial because they do not protrude into every user interface.

Microsoft is said to want to continue to position Windows as a competitive AI platform, but without repeating the mistakes of the recent past. Overall, the report suggests that Microsoft wants to move away from the «AI everywhere» approach and be more selective about where AI functions make sense in the future.

