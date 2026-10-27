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iCrack: Apple confirms display issue with iPhone Duo

Samuel Buchmann Translation: machine translated 27.10.2026

Apple's first foldable is facing its first scandal. Reports of broken inner displays on the iPhone Duo are mounting. Now, Apple is officially acknowledging the issue.

Various buyers of the iPhone Duo are reporting similar issues: when opening or closing the device, the hinge suddenly becomes stiff and a cracking sound can be heard. Afterwards, the inner screen displays a bright line, pixel errors, or fails partially or completely. The cracks usually run along the fold line or in the lower half of the display. «Bloomberg» has compiled cases from several markets.

The display cracks always occur in the same spot.

Source: Jainam Shah / X

In a statement to US media, Apple refers to a problem with the inner display «in a small number of iPhone Duo devices». The company emphasizes that most smartphones are not susceptible and that the defect occurs very early in affected units. Customers are advised to contact AppleCare or an Apple Store. Several reports from affected users confirm that Apple is replacing defective devices without issue, although a replacement is not always immediately available.

Apple has not commented on the cause. Various experts point to the folding mechanism as the trigger: «iFixit» shows in its teardown video a potential problem involving a central support in the hinge that could exert pressure on the ultra-thin panel from behind when closing. Imperfectly adjusted metal rails are also a possible cause.

Is the IP68 rating misleading?

Zack Nelson of «JerryRigEverything» also suspects the central support is the reason for display cracks in brand-new devices. Regardless of this, however, he shows major weaknesses in the dust sealing. The IP68 rating seems to apply only in the laboratory when the foldable is not being moved. As soon as Nelson opens or closes the Duo, dust and sand particles easily penetrate the hinge and reach the inside of the device. Even a single such particle can lead to a display crack.

Nelson therefore sees major problems ahead for the manufacturer: «The IP rating is misleading. The iPhone Duo is definitely not dust-resistant in everyday use.» He advocates for Apple to repair such damage free of charge – even after the warranty has expired. «No, you are not folding it wrong, Apple built it wrong», Nelson notes, alluding to the «Antennagate» of the iPhone 4. If customers have to pay for a new display for the iPhone Duo themselves, it will cost a hefty 1000 US dollars.

Apple markets the Duo with a robust design and long lifespan. The starting price is 1999 Swiss francs or 2299 euros. Initial batches sold out quickly. Delivery times sometimes extend into January, making replacement devices a scarce commodity. If you are unlucky, you will receive your luxury foldable twice: once with a crack, and once after a waiting period.

How big the problem actually is remains open. Our test device has been spared so far. Official figures are missing, and the known cases are manageable when measured against total production. Earlier foldables from Samsung and other manufacturers had similar teething problems – from peeling protective layers to stiff hinges. Apple entered the market late, but apparently not late enough to outsmart the physics of glass, plastic, and metal. Folding remains a high-risk sport, even in the premium segment.

Header image: Reddit / u/Bitter_Offer7123

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