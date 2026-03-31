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Hobbyist combines NES console and synthesiser in one device

Kevin Hofer Translation: machine translated 31.3.2026

Do you love retro gaming and the sound of old computer sounds? Then you'll love the latest work by Youtuber Love Hultén.

The Swedish inventor presents his latest project in a YouTube video: the NES-SY2. 0. This device combines a fully-fledged synthesiser for nostalgic computer sounds with a functioning NES games console. In the video, Hultén changes the cartridge during the demonstration and then plays a round of «Mega Man 2» on the built-in screen. The whole thing is housed in an elegant case reminiscent of portable computers from decades gone by.

A synthesiser creates sounds artificially. A chiptune synthesiser deliberately imitates the beepy, nostalgic tones of the sound chips of old game consoles and computers from the 1980s - the very melodies that characterise classic video games.

In the NES-SY2. 0, the so-called NES Poly module takes on this task. It forms the heart of the device, is controlled via the MIDI interface and plays up to four notes simultaneously. It reproduces the typical sound of the original NES console.

Each sound uses two sound generators, so-called oscillators, which produce the sound form. In addition, the device offers numerous options for sound design, such as real-time waveform change, which can be used to change the sound shape live.

An Arturia Keystep, a compact and popular MIDI keyboard, serves as the keyboard. Effects are provided by a Flamma FS22, which adds echo and artificial room sound.

Hultén is no newcomer to this field. On his YouTube channel, he shows other creations such as the VIC-4 synthesiser, a MIDI NES guitar and even a Pac-Man synthesiser.

I'm a fan of projects like this. My first console was an NES. When I hear the sounds of the NES-SY2.0, I immediately remember my childhood room and the many happy hours I spent playing games. What do you think: cool project or waste of time?

Header image: Screenshot Youtube / Love Hultén

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