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"GTA 6" pre-load starts – this is the performance you can expect on PlayStation and Xbox

Domagoj Belancic Translation: machine translated 10.11.2026

Rockstar Games reveals how well 'GTA 6' runs on consoles. There is a bizarre surprise for Xbox fans.

The pre-load for «GTA 6» starts today. If you have pre-ordered the game from the PlayStation or Xbox store, the 212 GB monster will download to your console so you can start playing immediately on November 19th.

To mark the start of the pre-load, Rockstar is releasing a new trailer:

To celebrate this milestone, the studio is also revealing some exciting information about the performance of «GTA 6». PlayStation fans had long hoped for a mode with 60 or at least 40 FPS on the PS5 Pro – those hopes have now been dashed. The gangster epic will run at 30 FPS on all consoles.

Rockstar writes: «Grand Theft Auto VI was built from the ground up to provide the best possible experience for the current console generation – with the goal of hitting 30 FPS and utilizing the power of both platforms to bring the vast and detailed world of Leonida to life, while maintaining pixel density and image quality for all environments and inhabitants.»

"GTA 6" at 30 FPS – a dealbreaker? "GTA 6" will only run at 30 FPS on all consoles at launch. What do you think about that? 30 FPS is perfectly sufficient I would have liked 40 or 60 FPS modes, but I can manage with 30 as well. 30 FPS is a dealbreaker for me – I'll wait for the PC version I don't care, as long as it's "GTA 6"! Vote

Owners of Sony's professional PlayStation will still get a few extra treats. The PS5 Pro version offers «particularly stunning graphics» with improved image quality compared to the base console. This is thanks to the use of Sony's upscaling technology «PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution» – or PSSR for short. Additionally, more realistic ray-traced shadows can be admired exclusively on the PS5 Pro.

Rockstar and Sony are marketing the game as a quasi-exclusive title and assert that «GTA 6» will offer the best gaming experience on all PlayStation consoles. Compared to the Xbox version, Sony players get «highly precise haptic feedback» with the DualSense controller, support for Sony's 3D audio technology, and reduced loading times.

Xbox users can look forward to a slightly different exclusive feature. You can stream «GTA 6» on Microsoft's platform via Xbox Cloud Gaming. Particularly curious: Rockstar mentions that the game will also be playable on the old Xbox console generation – i.e., the Xbox One – in this way.

If you want to stream the game, however, you will have to settle for the reduced graphics settings of the Xbox Series S version. It remains to be seen what compromises «GTA 6» will make on Microsoft's entry-level console.

Header image: Rockstar Games

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