Google AI assistant Gemini becomes a helpful passenger in the car

Debora Pape Translation: machine translated 6.11.2025

Google wants to improve hands-free route changes: Instead of stopping the car briefly to add a stopover to the current navigation, Gemini will soon be able to do this.

Navigation with Google Maps is set to become even easier. Google has announced that its AI voice assistant Gemini will soon also be available in the Maps app. With Gemini, you speak in natural language instead of using fixed voice commands. The big advantage for Google Maps navigation: you can ask questions and adjust your route without having to tap the display. The update will be rolled out to Android and iOS in the coming weeks, with Android Auto to follow soon after.

Gemini takes over the tasks of a co-driver

It is currently possible in Google Maps to enter a destination and start the navigation by voice command. For further instructions, however, you will very quickly hear a «Sorry, I didn't understand that», for example if you want to add a stopover.

Gemini is set to make Google Maps much smarter: The assistant not only understands simple instructions, but can also answer your questions about restaurants or shops. According to Google, Gemini has access to all the information stored in Google Maps, including reviews and information on opening hours.

Once the update is installed, you can contact Gemini at «Hey Google» and also ask for places with specific features during active navigation, such as a restaurant with vegan options. Gemini will (hopefully) tell you suitable destinations and can answer questions about them, for example about parking options or popular dishes. If you are using an Android smartphone, Gemini can also send your estimated time of arrival to your favourite contacts. In other words, the AI becomes your helpful passenger.

You can also report traffic incidents to Gemini verbally with the update. According to the Google blog post, all you need to do is tell Gemini that you see an accident or an obstacle on the road. Up to now, faults can be indicated manually via the display.

More navigation functions for users in the USA

In the United States, the update adds further features. It is not known if and when these will also be available in Europe.

A very practical feature is the function of being notified of landmarks in the navigation information, such as «turn right 500 metres after the Thai restaurant». This simplifies orientation. Google states that the AI also analyses Street View data for this purpose and indicates easily identifiable buildings or shops.

Google Maps is also supposed to draw your attention to traffic disruptions ahead of you even if you are not using navigation at all. Google does not provide any details, such as when exactly the notifications will be sent. It is possible that Google Maps could deduce from your typical routes where you are travelling and thus help you to avoid problem areas.

Additional assistance functions are also initially reserved for US users. For example, Gemini can take care of other things during the conversation about possible stopovers and add an appointment to the Google calendar after approval.

