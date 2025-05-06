News + Trends 3 0

Goodbye, Xbox exclusivity! "Gears of War" appears on the PS5

Domagoj Belancic Translation: machine translated 6.5.2025

With "Gears of War", another former Xbox flagship is being released for Sony's rival console. You will be able to shoot down Locust hordes on the PS5 this summer.

Microsoft announces a remastered version of the Xbox classic «Gears of War» (2006) - including all additional content from the «Ultimate Edition» (2015). The title is called «Gears of War: Reloaded» and will be released on 26 August as part of Microsoft's Game Pass subscription and as a paid title for Xbox Series X/S, Steam and PS5.

The Xbox classic is now also available on PS5.

Source: Microsoft

This is the first time that the formerly exclusive Xbox franchise has appeared on a Sony console. If you own the «Ultimate Edition» on Xbox, you will receive the remastered upgrade for free. The game supports cross-play and cross-progression across all platforms - provided you log in with a Microsoft account.

Technically, the game is getting an extensive upgrade - including:

4K resolution, HDR support and VRR

Reworked assets and high-resolution textures

Improved visual effects, including shadows and reflections

No loading times

60 frames per second in single player and 120 frames per second in multiplayer

The original resolutions and the resolution of the remaster in comparison.

Source: Microsoft

These formerly exclusive Xbox titles are already available for other platforms

«Gears of War» is not the first formerly exclusive Xbox game to make the leap to a rival platform. In recent months, Microsoft has moved away from the old exclusive game strategy and is increasingly becoming a third-party publisher.

The change in strategy seems to be paying off - Microsoft was the largest publisher worldwide in terms of revenue in December last year:

News + Trends Xbox is now the largest games publisher in the world - highest revenue on Playstation by Domagoj Belancic

The following former Xbox games are already available (or announced) for other consoles:

«Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition» (PS5)

«Age of Mythology: Retold» (PS5)

«Forza Horizon 5» (PS5)

«Grounded» (PS5, Switch)

«Hi-Fi Rush» (PS5)

«Indiana Jones and the Great Circle» (PS5)

«Ori And The Blind Forest» (Switch)

«Ori And The Will Of The Wisps» (Switch)

«Pentiment» (P55, Switch)

«Sea of Thieves» (PS5)

Future titles from various Microsoft studios are also set to appear on other platforms:

«Doom Eternal» (PS5)

«Gears of War: Reloaded» (PS5)

«The Outer Worlds 2» (PS5)

Microsoft is also rumoured to be planning to release these games on multiple platforms:

«Fable» (PS5, Switch 2)

«Halo» (PS5, Switch 2)

«Microsoft Flight Simulator» (PS5, Switch 2)

«Perfect Dark» (tbd)

«Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2» (tbd)

«Starfield» (tbd)

What's next for «Gears of War»?

After the remaster, fans of the series can look forward to a completely new spin-off. «Gears of War: E-Day» is currently in development. So far, however, only a small teaser trailer for the project has been released. Microsoft has not yet revealed whether the title will also be released on the PS5.

Header image: Microsoft

