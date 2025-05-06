Goodbye, Xbox exclusivity! "Gears of War" appears on the PS5

News + Trends
Xbox is now the largest games publisher in the world - highest revenue on Playstation
by Domagoj Belancic
With "Gears of War", another former Xbox flagship is being released for Sony's rival console. You will be able to shoot down Locust hordes on the PS5 this summer.
Microsoft announces a remastered version of the Xbox classic «Gears of War» (2006) - including all additional content from the «Ultimate Edition» (2015). The title is called «Gears of War: Reloaded» and will be released on 26 August as part of Microsoft's Game Pass subscription and as a paid title for Xbox Series X/S, Steam and PS5.
This is the first time that the formerly exclusive Xbox franchise has appeared on a Sony console. If you own the «Ultimate Edition» on Xbox, you will receive the remastered upgrade for free. The game supports cross-play and cross-progression across all platforms - provided you log in with a Microsoft account.
Technically, the game is getting an extensive upgrade - including:
«Gears of War» is not the first formerly exclusive Xbox game to make the leap to a rival platform. In recent months, Microsoft has moved away from the old exclusive game strategy and is increasingly becoming a third-party publisher.
The change in strategy seems to be paying off - Microsoft was the largest publisher worldwide in terms of revenue in December last year:
The following former Xbox games are already available (or announced) for other consoles:
Future titles from various Microsoft studios are also set to appear on other platforms:
Microsoft is also rumoured to be planning to release these games on multiple platforms:
After the remaster, fans of the series can look forward to a completely new spin-off. «Gears of War: E-Day» is currently in development. So far, however, only a small teaser trailer for the project has been released. Microsoft has not yet revealed whether the title will also be released on the PS5.
My love of video games was unleashed at the tender age of five by the original Gameboy. Over the years, it's grown in leaps and bounds.