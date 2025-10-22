Galaxy XR: Samsung presents its mixed reality headset

News + Trends
Nubia brings competition for Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge to Europe
by Michelle Brändle
Samsung's Galaxy XR mixed reality headset focusses on the close integration of Google's AI assistant Gemini. But entertainment is not neglected either.
With the Galaxy XR, you can immerse yourself in virtual worlds, watch multiple streams simultaneously and interact with your surroundings. Gemini - as the AI of choice - should also be able to recognise this and help you in an even more targeted way.
You put on the Galaxy XR and can decide whether you can see your surroundings or not. The headset has two cameras that are only responsible for transmitting the surroundings to the two displays inside. There are also six microphones, six tracking cameras for the surroundings and two 2-way speakers.
The integrated AI assistant Gemini can also recognise its surroundings and respond to questions or complete tasks in an even more targeted manner. The search function «Circle-to-Search» is also available on the Galaxy XR. You can use it to circle an object and Google will search for it. The function has been available on smartphones for some time.
To ensure that nothing hitches during the calculations, Samsung relies on the Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2, a chipset developed by Qualcomm especially for headsets of this kind. With 16 gigabytes, the Galaxy XR has the same RAM as Apple's Vision Pro. The latter has just received a new chipset with the M5 and offers three memory variants with 256 and 512 gigabytes or one terabyte. Samsung considers 256 gigabytes to be sufficient.
As further examples of what you can do with the Galaxy XR, Samsung mentions Google Maps, for example. Here you can travel virtually - also with the help of Street View - and also explore the world with Gemini. Gemini can also search for desired content on YouTube and then provide additional information. And so that the old photos and videos don't look too boring in 2D with the headset, it can convert them into a 3D view.
As all Android apps are supposed to run on the Galaxy XR, games are also included. In specially customised titles, you should be able to ask Gemini for help if you get stuck. If, on the other hand, you are looking for a more productive use for the headset, «Project Pulsar» from Adobe could help you. This enables video editing in the headset, including the addition of 3D effects.
Samsung uses an iris scanner to unlock the Galaxy XR. This should also make it possible to log in to apps. The headset is also equipped with a 6.5 megapixel camera that can also take photos and videos in 3D. The monster glasses establish wireless connections via Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4.
In addition, Samsung offers corrective lenses that can be inserted into the Galaxy XR. Whether this means that I can't wear my glasses under the headset at all is still unclear to me at the moment.
The Galaxy XR will not be Samsung's only XR product. There are various form factors on the roadmap. As a concrete example, the manufacturer mentions classic glasses with a connection to the XR ecosystem.
The Galaxy XR is only available in the USA and South Korea for the time being. In the USA, it costs 1799 dollars, which is almost half the price of Apple's Vision Pro. There is no official information on availability in Europe yet.
Months ago, information about «Project Moohan» leaked out. This was the name under which Samsung developed the Galaxy XR. The manufacturer kept interest high and also showed a schematic representation of the mixed reality headset when presenting smartphones, for example. Now it has been officially unveiled.
All Android apps should run on the Galaxy XR. You can have several apps on the virtual screen next to each other and several windows for streaming suppliers. For example, you can watch different sporting events at the same time - without having to set up multiple televisions. The two 4K micro OLED displays have 3552 × 3840 pixels for each eye and should be able to deliver a sharp picture without any problems. 72 hertz is the standard refresh rate and 60 or 90 hertz is also possible.
The Galaxy XR weighs 545 grammes, making it around 50 grammes lighter than Apple's Vision Pro. As with Apple's headset, the 302 grammes battery is removed and connected by cable. It is then placed in a trouser pocket or on the table or sofa during use, for example. Samsung specifies the battery life of its MR headset as two hours for general use and 2.5 hours for pure video playback. This corresponds to the running times of the first generation of the Vision Pro. With the recently introduced second generation, Apple has extended this by 30 minutes in each case.
