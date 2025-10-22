News + Trends 34 18

Galaxy XR: Samsung presents its mixed reality headset

Jan Johannsen Translation: machine translated 22.10.2025

Samsung's Galaxy XR mixed reality headset focusses on the close integration of Google's AI assistant Gemini. But entertainment is not neglected either.

With the Galaxy XR, you can immerse yourself in virtual worlds, watch multiple streams simultaneously and interact with your surroundings. Gemini - as the AI of choice - should also be able to recognise this and help you in an even more targeted way.

The combination of the real world, virtual reality and AI

You put on the Galaxy XR and can decide whether you can see your surroundings or not. The headset has two cameras that are only responsible for transmitting the surroundings to the two displays inside. There are also six microphones, six tracking cameras for the surroundings and two 2-way speakers.

The integrated AI assistant Gemini can also recognise its surroundings and respond to questions or complete tasks in an even more targeted manner. The search function «Circle-to-Search» is also available on the Galaxy XR. You can use it to circle an object and Google will search for it. The function has been available on smartphones for some time.

To ensure that nothing hitches during the calculations, Samsung relies on the Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2, a chipset developed by Qualcomm especially for headsets of this kind. With 16 gigabytes, the Galaxy XR has the same RAM as Apple's Vision Pro. The latter has just received a new chipset with the M5 and offers three memory variants with 256 and 512 gigabytes or one terabyte. Samsung considers 256 gigabytes to be sufficient.

Virtual journeys with Google Maps and every photo in 3D

As further examples of what you can do with the Galaxy XR, Samsung mentions Google Maps, for example. Here you can travel virtually - also with the help of Street View - and also explore the world with Gemini. Gemini can also search for desired content on YouTube and then provide additional information. And so that the old photos and videos don't look too boring in 2D with the headset, it can convert them into a 3D view.

As all Android apps are supposed to run on the Galaxy XR, games are also included. In specially customised titles, you should be able to ask Gemini for help if you get stuck. If, on the other hand, you are looking for a more productive use for the headset, «Project Pulsar» from Adobe could help you. This enables video editing in the headset, including the addition of 3D effects.

Iris scanner and corrective lenses for short- and long-sightedness

Samsung uses an iris scanner to unlock the Galaxy XR. This should also make it possible to log in to apps. The headset is also equipped with a 6.5 megapixel camera that can also take photos and videos in 3D. The monster glasses establish wireless connections via Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4.

In addition, Samsung offers corrective lenses that can be inserted into the Galaxy XR. Whether this means that I can't wear my glasses under the headset at all is still unclear to me at the moment.

The Galaxy XR will not be Samsung's only XR product. There are various form factors on the roadmap. As a concrete example, the manufacturer mentions classic glasses with a connection to the XR ecosystem.

Price and availability

The Galaxy XR is only available in the USA and South Korea for the time being. In the USA, it costs 1799 dollars, which is almost half the price of Apple's Vision Pro. There is no official information on availability in Europe yet.

Header image: Samsung

