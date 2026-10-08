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From prompt to your own game: Google introduces AI platform for game development

Debora Pape Translation: machine translated 8.10.2026

With the new Google service Playground, you should be able to turn your game ideas into a finished browser game in no time. The AI handles the programming and the creation of assets.

Technical skills and expertise are relics of the past, if you believe Google's latest announcement. With Playground, the tech giant is introducing a platform where laypeople can generate browser games using AI prompts. Prior knowledge? Not necessary. A game idea and the ability to formulate it as text are enough. And if you lack creativity, Gemini will surely help.

On the platform, you describe your game idea and develop it further together with the AI based on the results. According to Google, you can refine the rules, game physics, character and map design during this process, or scrap them entirely and start over. And all of this is free. You can use the service more frequently through the paid Google One subscription, but details are not yet known.

A Google spokesperson told «The Verge» that Playground uses several Google AI models, including Gemini, Nano Banana, and Lyria. At the moment, Playground is only available to adults «in selected regions», which do not include Germany or Switzerland. The project is currently in an experimental status.

Social platform for homemade games

The program also allows you to test your creation directly – and if you are satisfied, you can share it with your circle of friends or the entire Playground community. The platform is intended not only as a development environment but explicitly as a community hub: you can try out published games and compete against others in them. As in social networks, it is possible to follow others and like games.

New games with many views and likes are placed more prominently on the platform. At the same time, community guidelines are intended to ensure that no problematic content is published.

AI in game development is spreading

Those who want to dive a little deeper into game development can use the service Unity Spark, which was introduced along with Playground. It is being created in cooperation with Unity and, according to Google, is an «AI game development experience» that is more oriented toward professional development environments. It allows, for example, collaborative work on a game and can even realize 3D gameplay – though also only for the browser. Unity Spark is not yet available. According to Google, there will be a closed beta at the end of the year.

It is interesting that the use of AI in classic games is considered a sensitive topic. Players often react with strong criticism when obviously AI-generated content appears in games. At the same time, more and more spaces are emerging where AI is not just used, but represents the central development element.

For example, the Facebook parent company Meta recently announced a service with which users can create games via AI and share them on Meta platforms. Roblox is also currently testing such a tool, while videos of AI-generated game mods are causing an uproar in the modding scene.

Header image: Google

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