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France is investigating Apple for planned obsolescence

Florian Bodoky Translation: machine translated 18.11.2026

New camera, broken Face ID? France takes Apple to court over blocked iPhone repairs – and suspects planned obsolescence.

The Paris public prosecutor's office is taking Apple to court. They accuse the company of having installed technical barriers in its iPhones that prevent independent repair shops from fixing them. According to the French organization Halte à l’Obsolescence programmée (HOP), a preparatory hearing will take place on February 25, 2027. As the news agency AFP has learned, the trial itself is set to begin on June 17 of next year.

This trial follows an investigation that has already lasted for years. The initial inquiries by the French competition and consumer protection authority (DGCCRF) began as early as May 2023.

What exactly is Apple accused of doing?

At the heart of the evidence is so-called "serialization." Apple links individual components such as the display, battery, or camera to a specific iPhone via serial numbers. If a repair shop replaces a part, iOS detects the change. The prosecution now claims that the OS then restricted certain functions or annoyed users with warning messages.

HOP also cites concrete examples: after replacing the front camera, Face ID no longer worked. Furthermore, the battery health display was reportedly no longer shown in some cases. Spare parts from third-party providers were allegedly partially blocked by iOS (and did not work at all). And then there were cases where iPhones with components from other iPhones no longer functioned properly. However, HOP remains vague on this point. The investigators see this as an attempt to intentionally shorten the lifespan of devices in order to encourage users to buy new ones.

Apple denies the allegations. It states that its hardware and software are designed for longevity, and that since 2024, used original parts have even been accepted for repairs. HOP acknowledges these efforts but intends to continue monitoring the situation.

What are the potential consequences for Apple?

France classifies the deliberate obstruction of repairs as a specific criminal offense. If Apple is found guilty, the fine could be based on Apple's annual turnover, and affected parties could also claim damages. However, it may take months or even years before it reaches that point.

Header image: Shutterstock

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