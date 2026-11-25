News + Trends 26 5

Firefox 161: delete data faster and always open selected websites via VPN

Jan Johannsen Translation: machine translated 25.11.2026

With version 161, the Firefox browser receives two major updates: the integrated VPN can now be permanently activated for specific websites, and you can delete personal data with a single click using a fire button.

Firefox 161 is here. Mozilla is giving its browser several new features. The desktop version can now always access individual websites via the integrated VPN, and personal data can be deleted more quickly using a flame icon. The Android version gets a read-aloud function and now also runs in cars.

Permanently activate VPN for selected websites

Firefox introduced a free VPN back in version 149. To use it, you need to sign in with a Mozilla account, and it only covers browser data with a 50-gigabyte limit. However, this limit is currently suspended until January 31, 2027.

You can specify websites that are always accessed via VPN.

Source: Mozilla

After the update, you can specify websites in the VPN submenu in the settings for which Firefox will always establish a VPN connection, regardless of whether the VPN is enabled for the entire browser or not.

Burn data quickly

With Firefox 161, it should be even easier to delete private data from the browser. To this end, Mozilla is bringing the fire button from private windows into regular browser windows as well. With a click on the flame icon, you can delete your browsing and download history, cookies, website data, temporary files, and saved form data, among other things. You will also be logged out of all websites, and the window will be closed in favor of a brand-new one.

The flame icon deletes your personal data in the browser.

Source: Mozilla

In the settings, you can determine which data is deleted with the fire button. If you do not delete all data, the open window remains. Mozilla is rolling out the feature gradually. Despite updating to version 161, I do not see it yet.

Read-aloud function for Android version

The desktop version of Mozilla's browser already has a reader view with a read-aloud function. Starting with Firefox 161, playback can also be used in the Android version via the headphone icon. The speech synthesis takes place directly on the device, and no data is sent to a server. Firefox is now also available on Android Auto and can be used on the infotainment display when the car is parked.

Header image: shutterstock.com/JHVEPhoto

I like this article! 26 people like this article







