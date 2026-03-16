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"Firefly" comeback: original cast returns for animated series

Kim Muntinga Translation: machine translated 16.3.2026

"Firefly" was never just a cancelled series, but a pop culture myth. Now the crew of the "Serenity" is actually getting a new chapter - as an animated series with familiar voices.

After 24 years, the crew of the Serenity are returning to space. At Awesome Con on 15 March 2026, Nathan Fillion officially confirmed an animated series based on the cult sci-fi western «Firefly». The project is already at an advanced stage of development. The original cast will be back.

The reveal took place during a live recording of Fillion's podcast «Once We Were Spacemen». He made the announcement alongside his former «Firefly» co-star and podcast co-host Alan Tudyk, as well as original cast members Gina Torres, Jewel Staite, Morena Baccarin, Sean Maher and Summer Glau.

Reunited: Several stars of the original series «Firefly» appeared together at Awesome Con and publicised the new project.

Source: @troyfin2 / X

Viral build-up, grand finale

The announcement was preceded by weeks of speculation. A viral social media campaign with cryptic videos of the actors and actresses further fuelled expectations. In one of the clips, Fillion knocks on a production trailer door, to which Torres asks: «Does this mean it's time?» and Fillion replies: «It's time.» The subsequent clips featuring Baccarin, Maher, Staite, Glau, Baldwin and Tudyk have collectively generated over 28 million views on various platforms.

The crew of the «Serenity» shaped the cult status of «Firefly». Now the universe is set to return as an animated series.

Source: 20th Century Fox

The interest of the fan community was therefore enormous even before the official announcement and the moment on stage in Washington delivered the fulfilment of a long-held promise.

What is it about and who is behind it?

The animated series is set in the time span between the original 2002 series and the 2005 feature film «Serenity», expanding the universe without breaking the existing continuity. The Emmy award-winning animation studio ShadowMachine («Bojack Horseman») has already developed concept art.

What was the original series about? The series tells the story of a group of outlaws living on the margins of society and trying to transport contraband in a universe controlled by the overpowering Alliance regime. The crew of the spaceship is led by Captain Mal (Fillion), who fought on the losing side in an earlier civil war alongside his comrade-in-arms and current second-in-command Zoe. The 14-part series combines a fight for survival, a desire for freedom and space adventures with the constant threat of the Alliance and the brutal Reavers.

The project is being developed by Fillion's production company Collision33 in collaboration with 20th Television Animation, which holds the rights to the franchise. The showrunners are husband and wife team Marc Guggenheim («Arrow», «The Flash») and Tara Butters («Agent Carter»), who met on the set of «Firefly». A script for the first episode has already been written.

However, a specific streaming or TV home has not yet been decided. Nathan Fillion campaigned during his appearance and in an Instagram post for fans to support the project so that it can actually find a buyer.

The crew of the «Serenity» to get back together

The special thing about this production is the return of the original cast. Nathan Fillion, Alan Tudyk, Gina Torres, Jewel Staite, Morena Baccarin, Sean Maher and Summer Glau lend their voices to their familiar characters. Adam Baldwin is also scheduled to return as Jayne Cobb.

This means that the central crew of «Serenity» is almost completely back together. One exception is Ron Glass, who played Shepherd Book in the original series and died back in 2016.

It is also striking that series creator Joss Whedon is not creatively involved in the new animated series. According to Fillion, he has given the project his blessing but is not behind the production. This is probably also a strategic decision. Whedon has been a controversial figure in Hollywood for years following allegations of toxic behaviour.

This could be an advantage for the project itself. It allows the new series to capitalise on the brand's cult status without being completely tied to its problematic production history.

A cult piece of television history

To understand why this announcement is making such waves, it's worth taking a look back. Of the 14 episodes of the original series produced, Fox only broadcast eleven - and in the wrong order - before the channel cancelled the series. The cinema film «Serenity» continued the story and grossed around 40 million US dollars worldwide. A loyal following kept the franchise alive through DVD sales, streaming and various comic series.

For those waiting, the intro to the original series remains the best way to get back on board the «Serenity».

Header image: 20th Century Fox

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