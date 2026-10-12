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Finally a week of battery life: Google introduces Fitbit Edge

Michelle Brändle Translation: machine translated 12.10.2026

The Fitbit Edge combines Google's Watch 5 and the Fitbit Air. The result is a slim fitness tracker with a display and a wide range of features, from automatic workout tracking and GPS to cycle tracking.

While the Fitbit Air from Google is extremely comfortable and suitable for everyday use, some people might miss a display – even if it's just for the time. On the other hand, the Google Watch 5 can do a huge amount, but it is also quite large and expensive – and the battery lasts for a maximum of two days.

With the Fitbit Edge, Google wants to combine the best of both worlds. Well, not always the best; Google is still keeping some things for the Watch. I have already tested the two aforementioned devices, the Fitbit Air and the Google Watch 5:

Product test Google Fitbit Air review: like a festival wristband, but more subtle Michelle Brändle 37 likes 37 23 comments 23

Guide Battle of the smartwatches: Galaxy Watch 9 vs. Pixel Watch 5 Michelle Brändle 9 likes 9 9 comments 9

Design and display: somewhere in between

Like the Google Watch, Google offers the Fitbit Edge with an aluminum casing in various colors: matte black, silver, satin, and rose gold. Its design is clearly positioned between the Fitbit Air and the Google Watch 5.

The OLED display is oval, narrow, and yet almost twice as large as its spiritual predecessor, the Fitbit Charge 6: 1.34 inches. In addition, it is very light at 18 grams (without the strap). Google has installed a mechanical button on the side for operation.

Besides the time, various other things can be displayed on it, much like on the Google Watch: sports tracking, heart rate, step counts, and sleep. You can also activate notifications.

The Fitbit Edge (center) is a mix of the Fitbit Air (left) and the Google Watch 5 (right).

Source: Google

The interchangeable strap has a new, simple click technology. This allows you to easily switch between a breathable sports strap, fabric, or metal versions. In terms of design, the parallels to the Google Watch are unmistakable: from the materials to the color.

Hardware and features

The biggest plus point is likely the battery life. With the 65 mAh battery installed, Google promises up to a week. You will have to charge the device by then at the latest. Five minutes on the cable should give you a full day of battery life. The battery is fully charged after 90 minutes.

The Fitbit Edge offers over 40 training modes and automatic activity detection. This is now also said to work reliably for racket sports, such as tennis and squash.

The Fitbit Edge automatically detects when you are playing tennis.

Source: Google

As for sensors, Google has installed an SpO2 (for oxygen saturation), ECG, and skin temperature sensor, as well as an accelerometer. The tracker also detects ambient light, floors climbed, and altitude differences.

The Fitbit Edge also offers GPS, although it is a slightly less sophisticated version than the one in the current Google Watch 5. How accurate this is will have to be shown by later tests. Otherwise, you can use the tracker for the usual things like distance or pace tracking while jogging.

Unfortunately, the device does not provide NFC, so it is not suitable for payments. On the other hand, you can go swimming with it thanks to IP68 certification and water resistance up to 5 ATM.

You can read all the collected data via the Google Health App. There you will find various evaluations, sleep analyses, and summaries after your workouts. Relevant in this regard is that the Fitbit Edge is compatible with both Android and iOS.

Price and availability

You can already pre-order the Google Fitbit Edge with straps in black, green, pink, and light blue. Google has chosen the same colors as for the Watch 5. However, there is now also a metal strap in gold and silver.

There is also a metal strap for evening wear.

Source: Google

The Edge will be delivered from October 27th for 169 Swiss francs or 180 euros. In terms of price, it is positioned slightly above the Fitbit Air and well below the Google Watch 5.

Smartwatches New CHF 169.– Google Fitbit Edge without a SIM card Smartwatches New CHF 169.– Google Fitbit Edge without a SIM card Smartwatches New CHF 169.– Google Fitbit Edge without a SIM card Smartwatches New CHF 169.– Google Fitbit Edge without a SIM card

Header image: Google

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