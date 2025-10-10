News + Trends 11 33

Every year again - Netflix turns the price screw

10.10.2025

Streaming giant Netflix is increasing its prices in Switzerland with immediate effect. This is not the first (and probably not the last) increase.

Every year, not only does the Christ child arrive, but also the Netflix price increase. This time it's Switzerland once again: the basic plan with adverts now costs 14.90 instead of 12.90 francs a month, the standard plan is going up to 22.90 francs and the premium plan to 29.90 francs.

Price increases as a series format

Netflix is not alone with this «tradition». Other streaming services have also turned the price screw in recent months and years.

This means Netflix is joining a global trend: streaming is becoming more expensive everywhere. Suppliers argue with rising production costs, investments in local content and growing competition.

In Switzerland, the «Lex Netflix» also plays a role: since 2024, streaming services have had to invest four per cent of their revenue in Swiss productions. According to the federal government, this amounted to around 30 million francs in 2024. Series such as «Tschugger» or «Landesverräter» have benefited from this. To nobody's surprise, these costs are passed on directly to paying customers.

More expensive - but also more unfair?

Many people traditionally see Switzerland as a rip-off country when it comes to streaming prices. But it's not quite that simple. Our colleague Samuel Buchmann analysed at the beginning of the year how expensive Netflix and co. really are in this country in an international comparison. In other words, adjusted for purchasing power and wage ratios.

His conclusion: Yes, we pay more in absolute terms. But in relation to our income, we pay about the same as in Germany. In the USA, on the other hand, a plan has an even greater impact on the household budget in relative terms.

Added value for whom, Netflix?

In light of this, the justification that «prices had to be adjusted due to rising costs» seems somewhat hypocritical. What's more, no other streaming service raises its prices as frequently and regularly as Netflix. After all, anyone who reports billions in surpluses quarter after quarter has obviously long priced in the added value - for themselves.

