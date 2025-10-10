Every year again - Netflix turns the price screw

Background information
"Lex Netflix" is coming: a question of patriotism?
by Luca Fontana
Streaming giant Netflix is increasing its prices in Switzerland with immediate effect. This is not the first (and probably not the last) increase.
Every year, not only does the Christ child arrive, but also the Netflix price increase. This time it's Switzerland once again: the basic plan with adverts now costs 14.90 instead of 12.90 francs a month, the standard plan is going up to 22.90 francs and the premium plan to 29.90 francs.
Netflix is not alone with this «tradition». Other streaming services have also turned the price screw in recent months and years.
This means Netflix is joining a global trend: streaming is becoming more expensive everywhere. Suppliers argue with rising production costs, investments in local content and growing competition.
In Switzerland, the «Lex Netflix» also plays a role: since 2024, streaming services have had to invest four per cent of their revenue in Swiss productions. According to the federal government, this amounted to around 30 million francs in 2024. Series such as «Tschugger» or «Landesverräter» have benefited from this. To nobody's surprise, these costs are passed on directly to paying customers.
Many people traditionally see Switzerland as a rip-off country when it comes to streaming prices. But it's not quite that simple. Our colleague Samuel Buchmann analysed at the beginning of the year how expensive Netflix and co. really are in this country in an international comparison. In other words, adjusted for purchasing power and wage ratios.
His conclusion: Yes, we pay more in absolute terms. But in relation to our income, we pay about the same as in Germany. In the USA, on the other hand, a plan has an even greater impact on the household budget in relative terms.
In light of this, the justification that «prices had to be adjusted due to rising costs» seems somewhat hypocritical. What's more, no other streaming service raises its prices as frequently and regularly as Netflix. After all, anyone who reports billions in surpluses quarter after quarter has obviously long priced in the added value - for themselves.
I'm an outdoorsy guy and enjoy sports that push me to the limit – now that’s what I call comfort zone! But I'm also about curling up in an armchair with books about ugly intrigue and sinister kingkillers. Being an avid cinema-goer, I’ve been known to rave about film scores for hours on end. I’ve always wanted to say: «I am Groot.»
The new prices apply immediately for new customers. According to Netflix, existing subscribers will be converted in stages, depending on their payment cycle. They will receive a notification around one month before the changeover. Just as Netflix stipulates in its own terms of use.
According to Watson and at the request of the news agency AWP, the whole thing is justified as always with a friendly phrase from streaming PR hell: We increase the prices «occasionally because we are continuously increasing the added value that we offer our members». Translated, this means: series are getting more expensive, so your account is getting lighter too.
Disney+ recently made headlines with a rather uncharming, cleverly hidden price increase: First, the supplier advertised a time-limited discount campaign for new customers. After this expired, the original price was restored - only that it was suddenly higher than before.
Despite this, the Californian streaming giant recently reported another strong set of business figures. In the second quarter of 2025, revenue rose by 16 per cent to around USD 11.08 billion, while net profit increased by 46 per cent to USD 3.1 billion. Higher subscription prices and rising advertising revenue played a significant role in this - as you would expect.
