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EU rules: Gemini cannot have Android all to itself

Florian Bodoky Translation: machine translated 17.7.2026

If the European Commission has its way, Google will have to grant third-party AI service providers – such as Anthropic, OpenAI and others – full access to Android.

The European Commission has decided: Google must therefore open up Android to third-party providers as well. Until now, Google’s AI chatbot Gemini has been a lone player in the market. Once again, this decision is based on the Digital Markets Act (DMA).

The Commission believes that making certain functions available only to Gemini gives Google an unfair competitive advantage. AI assistants are becoming an increasingly central user interface on smartphones, so the playing field must be level for all suppliers. Even though other chatbots can already be installed and used as alternatives to Gemini, access to certain functions is currently reserved exclusively for Google’s AI.

Google is not happy with the decision. It sees the admission of third-party providers «as posing a risk that essential safeguards for privacy and security (…) will be undermined.»

Which functions is the European Commission referring to?

In practical terms, the decision means that if you prefer ChatCPT, Claude or other chatbots to Gemini, you should be able to use them for all functions – not just as an additional app. They’ll activate at your command and can even order a pizza or a taxi for you if you ask them to via voice command.

At present, only Gemini has access to data from other apps. The European Commission isn’t happy with this either. After all, the ‘ «’ screen context» function should also work with other AI services. So, for example, if you’re reading an email that mentions a specific Galaxus product, the AI might display a button «Go to the website». If you then tap on it, you’ll be taken to Galaxus. This function is currently exclusive to Gemini. All AI systems should also be able to use ‘Agent Mode’, which asks you whether you want to visit the website directly – provided this feature is enabled.

Services must be secure

For Google to grant a supplier such deep system access, certain requirements must be met. These include EU regulations on data protection and security. «In particular, the GDPR and the Cyber Resilience Act», as the Commission has stated.

Google, too, is permitted «to set objective criteria for system access». However, these must not «be of a discriminatory or commercial nature». Whether all security criteria are met must be assessed not only by Google but also by independent bodies.

Google must submit a draft of the eligibility criteria by 1 February 2027. The actual «application process» for third-party providers will begin on 1 May. Access must then be guaranteed by summer 2027 – in time for the launch of Android 18.

Header image: Shutterstock

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