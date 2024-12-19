Election manipulation using TikTok? EU opens investigation

Following allegations of manipulation during the elections in Romania, the EU is now launching an investigation into TikTok. The focus is on manipulative content in connection with elections. Evidence allegedly points to outside interference.

The EU Commission is launching an investigation into the app TikTok. The main focus is on whether and to what extent TikTok moderates political advertising and paid political content. The authority also wants to take a closer look at TikTok's recommendation algorithms, as it announced on Tuesday.

Has TikTok violated the Digital Services Act?

Platforms like TikTok are obliged to take effective and swift action against illegal content on the web. Otherwise, they could face heavy fines.

The EU is currently investigating whether TikTok is taking sufficient measures against such risks. This follows indications of possible interference by foreign actors in the Romanian presidential elections.

TikTok rejects accusations

The Chinese company denies all allegations. According to a spokesperson, TikTok has ensured the integrity of the platform in over 150 elections worldwide. The platform does not accept paid political advertising and actively removes content that violates guidelines on misinformation, hate speech or harassment. TikTok also emphasised its willingness to cooperate with the European Commission and other authorities.

Accusations from Romania

In Romania, the Supreme Defence Council (CSAT) had accused TikTok of failing to identify the pro-Russian politician Calin Georgescu as such during the election campaign. Georgescu, who campaigned mainly on TikTok, came first in the first round of the presidential election.

Calin Georgescu emerged victorious, but the election will now be repeated.

Source: Shutterstock

Following the cancellation of the election by the Constitutional Court, the entire election process will be repeated, but a new date has yet to be set. The Romanian public prosecutor's office is also investigating Georgescu's election campaign methods on TikTok

Investigations and data retention

In the current proceedings, the commission is gathering further evidence, including through interviews. So far, only a suspicion is being investigated and no result has yet been reached. At the beginning of December, the authority had already instructed TikTok to freeze all data relating to possible systemic risks for elections in the EU and to retain it until 2025. This instruction was based on indications of possible interference by another state.