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Deco 8 Ultra and Archer 8 Ultra: TP-Link prepares for Wi-Fi 8

At IFA 2026, TP-Link is showcasing the first Wi-Fi 8 devices with the Archer 8 Ultra and Deco 8 Ultra. However, a little patience is still required.

At IFA 2026 in Berlin, TP-Link is expanding its router and mesh system portfolio. The flagship is the Archer 8 Ultra, a router with Wi-Fi 8 support. In addition, the Chinese company is launching a mesh system called the Deco 8 Ultra. However, it might be a while before you get your hands on the devices. The Archer 8 Ultra is scheduled to go on pre-sale starting September 30th «in selected regions», as they say. Which regions these are is still unclear – as is the price.

Antenna monster and promised speed

The Archer 8 Ultra is a tri-band router with 18 built-in antennas, but no modem. Across its three frequency bands of 2.4, 5, and 6 GHz, it is expected to reach a bandwidth of up to 19 Gbit/s. If you want to connect devices via cable, there are two 10 Gbit/s ports available. Furthermore, there are four 2.5 Gbit/s interfaces and one 1 Gbit/s port. In Europe, the router's signal is expected to cover an area of up to 280 square meters.

The Archer 8 Ultra will be available for pre-order starting September 30th.

Source: TP-Link

The mesh counterpart, the Deco 8 Ultra, also reaches up to 19 Gbit/s – at least in Europe. The 22 Gbit/s that TP-Link promises in other regions of the world falls victim to different channel allocations here. There are also two 10 Gbit/s ports and two 2.5 Gbit/s ports here as well. According to the manufacturer, the three-pack of satellites covers up to 910 square meters with Wi-Fi. Additionally, you should be able to run up to 200 devices simultaneously via the system.

The Deco 8 Ultra is designed to blend seamlessly into the home decor.

Source: TP-Link

Furthermore, TP-Link is moving away from the techie look. Both devices come in a round, minimalist design. This is intended to lower the hesitation to place routers visibly in the interior instead of hiding them in a cupboard, which hinders wireless performance.

Wi-Fi 7 has only just arrived, why Wi-Fi 8 now?

First things first: The Wi-Fi 8 standard is not yet in its final technical stage. It has not been ratified yet. It is unlikely that there will be any end devices – such as smartphones, laptops, and so on – that support the standard before spring 2027. Even after that, it will remain the exception for a while. So, if you buy a mesh system or a router with Wi-Fi 8, you are primarily investing in future-proofing your home. The real benefits will come once Wi-Fi 8 devices are available.

However, Wi-Fi 8 is not really faster than Wi-Fi 7. The peak speed remains the same. It is mainly about more stable connections. TP-Link summarizes the various Wi-Fi technologies under the term «Stability Engine». This term encompasses the so-called Enhanced Long Range (ELR) and Distributed Resource Units (DRU). These are primarily intended to provide a stable connection to power-saving IoT devices that are at the edge of the Wi-Fi range. The Dynamic Sub-Band Operation (DSO) puzzle piece is responsible for ensuring that each device only has as much bandwidth available as it actually needs to function. Finally, there is the Non-Primary-Channel-Access (NPCA), which opens a second channel for the signal when needed if the main channel reaches its limits.

The manufacturer does not reveal which chipsets TP-Link has installed for this, however. In the list of suppliers for Wi-Fi 8, TP-Link generally mentions Broadcom, Mediatek, and Qualcomm.

Header image: Florian Bodoky

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