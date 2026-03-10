Curiosities in Barcelona: the MWC trends 2026

News + Trends
Back to the future: these smartphones are wild
by Michelle Brändle
Some innovations and gadgets are useful, others simply look good. And then there are those that don't fit into either category. I'll let you decide with this collection from MWC.
At the technology fair in Barcelona, manufacturers are presenting their latest products. The world hasn't been waiting for all of them, but they might still bring a smile to your face.
One of my highlights at MWC is the fluffy iMoochi at the ZTE stand. The AI pet watches the many visitors with digital googly eyes and sleeps a little in between - understandably.
iMoochi is available in different versions and visually mimics various animals, such as a white kitten, a pink rabbit or a brown forest animal with small horns. According to ZTE, they all have a star sign and matching personalities.
The iMoochi responds to strokes, movements and your voice. It can even develop its personality over time. The accompanying app stores the plush toy's behaviour and emotions.
The AI pet has already been funded via a Japanese Kickstarter platform. Let's see if iMoochi makes it to us as well
Sharp is also presenting a smart soft toy. The Pokemoto is only twelve centimetres tall and can express emotions. It uses a microphone and a camera in its mouth to perceive its surroundings. The fluffy creature is powered by a Snapdragon 662 chip.
Sharp has equipped the gadget with its own LLM, the CE-LLM (Communication and Empathy Large Language Model). With the help of this language model, Poketomo should not sound mechanical, but rather imitate the user's tone, rhythm and way of speaking. It can also laugh and express empathy - and underline this with LEDs. The AI animal also accesses ChatGPT via Wi-Fi and answers your everyday questions.
The 45-watt Anker Nano power supply is primarily aimed at iPhone users. The charger with USB-C connection has a built-in display and automatically recognises when you connect Apple's smartphone and adjusts the charging process accordingly.
On the display at the top, you first see a cheerful hello from a cute mascot and are then shown charging information. With a tap on the screen, the power adapter automatically switches to a gentle charging process.
The Anker Nano charger will be released in April in the colours black, white, blue and orange and will cost just under 50 francs/euro.
This smart guitar makes me - without guarantee - the next rock star. And without practising. When I press one of the two narrow switches in the centre of the body, the guitar plays the desired chords automatically. Next to it are touch-sensitive buttons that simulate individual guitar strings.
I can't quite work out why I should play an instrument like this - it feels rather uncomfortable. However, according to Honour's website, the guitar is in high demand.
I find the design takes some getting used to. I'm also disappointed when I try out my otherwise solid-sounding songs: you can hardly hear what I'm actually playing. After all, the smart guitar only costs 250 francs/euros.
The AI Workmate reminds me directly of the cute lamp mascot from Pixar. Lenovo's gadget is just as mobile. The head consists of a display with a face and a projector.
Since the Workmate is connected to your PC, it projects documents onto the wall via the projector or acts as a second display. Thanks to AI integration, you can give it direct instructions using natural language. For example, it can compose an email or search for a free appointment in the calendar.
Ever since I learned how to hold a pen, I've been doodling away in bright colours. Thanks to my iPad, digital art has also become part of my life. That's why I love testing tablets – from the graphic design range to the regular kind. When I feel the urge to express my creativity without lugging lots of equipment, I go for the latest smartphones and start snapping away.
