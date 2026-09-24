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Cricut StickerPix: Print and create stickers with just one device

Michelle Brändle Translation: machine translated 24.9.2026

Cricut has introduced two new devices for home sticker and photo printing. With them, you can easily create stickers, labels, and photo cards from your photos and images.

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Cricut StickerPix: Print and create stickers with just one device

Custom stickers in a few minutes: Cricut has introduced new printers

Cricut has introduced two new devices for home sticker and photo printing. With them, you can easily create stickers, labels, and photo cards from your photos and images.

Previously, Cricut devices required an additional printer and further tedious steps to create custom stickers. Now, it is supposed to be much easier – and with just one device. The StickerPix Print + Cut prints your photos directly onto paper and processes them into stickers.

Both printers are perfect for easily processing your photos.

Source: Cricut

Cricut StickerPix Print + Cut

The StickerPix Print + Cut can do three steps at once: it prints, laminates, and cuts. The printing technology behind it is called thermal dye sublimation. It is designed to produce high-resolution, particularly color-intensive prints. The results are water-resistant, scratch-resistant, and fade-resistant.

What is thermal dye sublimation? In this printing process (also known as sublimation printing), the dye from the ink is transferred directly into the substrate material using heat. As a result, the color does not remain on the surface but is integrated directly into the material. This makes the results long-lasting. They also have high detail sharpness. However, there are also disadvantages: printing works exclusively on polyester or materials with such a coating. Furthermore, you can only print on white or very light-colored backgrounds.

I am already familiar with this color technology from the small Canon Selphy photo printers. There, 36 sheets of paper together with the ink cartridge cost 13 francs. You can probably expect similar material costs with Cricut.

With the integrated blade, the StickerPix Print + Cut can cut clean edges. While the StickerPix Print lacks the blade, you can at least use it to print on pre-cut sticker sheets and labels or create photo prints and postcards.

The StickerPix Print + Cut can print, laminate, and cut.

Source: Cricut

Both devices are compact and smaller than a regular printer. They run on Cricut's software ("Design Space") on desktop and mobile devices. This means you can easily use your smartphone photos directly. In the software, you will also find editable templates, sticker images, and illustrations by artists. However, you need a subscription to access the entire database. Only a portion of the templates is free.

From the software, you send your creations via Bluetooth to the printer and let it do the rest of the work. The whole process is supposed to take only a few minutes. With the slightly older Cricut Joy Xtra, I still struggled in my test because I had to print and laminate separately.

My colleague Stefanie achieved better results with the compact Cricut Joy 2 – but still had to put in quite a bit of effort. Whether both printers live up to their promises will be shown by tests.

Prices and availability

Both printers will be available from September 25th and will soon be available in our shop. The Cricut StickerPix Print + Cut costs 280 euros, the Print without Cut 180 euros. Swiss prices are not yet known.

Header image: Cricut

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