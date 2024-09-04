Copilot+: AI functions coming to notebooks with Intel and AMD chips from November
News + Trends
21

Copilot+: AI functions coming to notebooks with Intel and AMD chips from November

Jan Johannsen
4.9.2024
Translation: machine translated

There will be more Copilot+ PCs from November. Notebooks with chipsets from Intel and AMD will then also have access to the AI functions of Windows.

Copilot+ functions are currently only available on laptops with Snapdragon X chips. This will change at the end of the year. Computers with the latest chipsets from Intel and AMD will then also have access to the AI tools.

Lunar Lake and Strix Point become Copilot+ PCs

From November, the Copilot+ PCs with Snapdragon chips will have competition: The announcement from Microsoft applies to all notebooks with the Intel Core Ultra 200V (Lunar Lake) and the AMD AI 300 (Strix Point). Some of the corresponding notebooks are already available and more will be released by November. They will then receive the AI functions via a software update, turning them into Copilot+ PCs. Windows Insiders will be able to test the update as early as October.

  • Product test

    AMD Ryzen AI 300 tested - how well the Asus Zenbook S 16 performs

    by Martin Jud

The AI chips are designed to perform more tasks with their neural processing units (NPU, the area responsible for AI calculations). This relieves the load on the central and graphics processing units (CPU and GPU). This should increase overall performance and extend battery life at the same time.

With Copilot+ PC, Microsoft is combining several AI functions that require a minimum of 40 TOPS of performance. Specifically, these are:

  • CoCreator in Paint: Create and edit images with the help of AI
  • Live subtitles for videos or video calls: starting with 44 languages in English.
  • Windows Studio Effects: AI helps with filters and backgrounds in video calls and can always let eyes look into the camera.
  • Redesign or reshape photos with AI help.
  • Auto Super Resolution: Uses NPU to upscale game graphics to deliver high frame rates even with onboard graphics.

  • Recall as AI search on the computer

    The controversial Recall function is still being tested internally by Microsoft. It is currently unclear whether it will be available in November.

  • Background information

    Travel guide for Microsoft Copilot: which AI assistants are out there and what they do

    by Martin Jud

Header image: LG

2 people like this article

User Avatar
User Avatar
Jan Johannsen
Editor
Jan.Johannsen@galaxus.de

As a primary school pupil, I used to sit in a friend's living room with many of my classmates to play the Super NES. Now I get my hands on the latest technology and test it for you. In recent years at Curved, Computer Bild and Netzwelt, now at Digitec and Galaxus. 

Notebooks
Follow topics and stay updated on your areas of interest

These articles might also interest you

Comments

Avatar