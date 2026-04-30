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Competition: win a spot in the 2026 Jungfrau Marathon, including a VIP guest package for one guest

Madeleine Bello Translation: Elicia Payne 1.5.2026

We’re giving away a starting place for the sold-out Jungfrau Marathon on 5 September 2026 as well as a VIP guest package and starter package from Sponser for one guest – worth a total of CHF 679.

The Jungfrau Marathon, which starts in Interlaken, is one of the most beautiful marathons in the world. The marathon takes you from Interlaken to the Eiger Glacier at 2,320 metres above sea level. The route follows the shores of Lake Brienz, passes through mountain villages and offers magnificent views of the Eiger, Mönch and Jungfrau. At 1,953 metres of elevation gain, it’s also one of the most challenging. While the first few kilometres after the start in Interlaken feel fairly flat, the final third of the route gets steep.

Fancy joining? You’ll need to be in good physical condition, have mountain running experience and suitable sports nutrition. On the Jungfrau Marathon website, you’ll find all key details about the marathon route, including the elevation profile and cutoff times, as well as information about the refreshment stations.

Are you ready for the Jungfrau Marathon challenge? Then be in it to win it and answer the question below.

Competition

Competition question How many Sponser drinking bottles were actually handed out to the athletes at the finish of the Jungfrau Marathon 2025? 500 characters left Submit

The person whose guess is closest to the right answer wins. If it’s a tie, we’ll decide by drawing lots. The deadline for entries is 31 May 2026. You need to sign into your customer account to take part in the competition. If you’re one of the lucky winners, we’ll get in touch by e-mail.

The prize is not transferable. It can’t be exchanged for cash or resold. There’s no right of appeal.

Header image: David Birri

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