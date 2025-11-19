News + Trends 7 3

Cloud in the DMA check: Amazon and Microsoft under observation

Florian Bodoky

The EU is examining whether AWS and Azure are considered gatekeepers - and whether this could lead to stricter rules for cloud providers.

The European Commission is scrutinising the two cloud suppliers «Amazon Web Services» and «Microsoft Azure». However, the EU is not accusing the companies of any offence, but is examining whether the Digital Markets Act (DMA) can be applied to the cloud providers. Unlike a messenger, for example, a cloud is much more than just a single service or app. It operates complete digital processes in companies and public authorities - and therefore influences value creation.

The DMA does define thresholds of users above which companies are considered «gatekeepers». Amazon and Microsoft do not fulfil these criteria directly - users only use the product indirectly, for example when a service is hosted on AWS. However, market analyses show that licensing models, technical hurdles and closely linked product packages make it very difficult to switch providers and migrate data - putting smaller suppliers at a disadvantage. The Commission is now examining whether AWS and Azure - similar to gatekeepers in other digital markets - should act as centralised intermediaries.

If they conclude that these two suppliers are gatekeepers, Amazon and Microsoft would have to prepare for additional obligations: easier portability of data, open interfaces to competitor offerings and restrictions on the bundling of their own products. Preferential treatment of their own software would also be prohibited. Violations could result in high fines based on the companies' global turnover.

Microsoft has so far been cooperative and refers to ongoing adjustments to its licence policy. AWS, on the other hand, is warning of rising costs for European companies and possible barriers to innovation. The EU emphasises that it does not want to slow down any suppliers, but «wants to stabilise market structures in the long term».

The reviews should therefore also clarify whether the EU needs to focus its regulation more on the role of centralised basic services and not just on operating companies of individual services, platforms or apps. The Commission intends to present its findings within twelve months. If it concludes that the DMA for cloud providers needs to be reorganised, this could have a massive impact not only on the suppliers themselves, but also on all companies that use these services - it would be easier to switch to another cloud provider, which would help European companies' current efforts to become more digitally independent from China and the USA.

