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CD player from Teenage Engineering: tempo control and synth sync

David Lee Translation: machine translated 23.11.2026

Teenage Engineering is releasing a CD player that is not exactly cheap, aimed at DJs, musicians, and other audio enthusiasts.

Almost simultaneously with FiiO, Teenage Engineering is also introducing a new CD player. However, unlike the FiiO DM11, the EP/BC-1 is not a Discman-style player. Thanks to a built-in battery, it is mobile in the broadest sense, but significantly larger than a typical portable CD player. Its most striking feature: the disc is not housed in a case, but lies exposed. You won't be taking this device for a walk; it is more of a tool for DJs and audio enthusiasts.

More possibilities than usual

Like the FiiO DM11, the Teenage Engineering player can save tracks from a CD to a USB medium. This is done in the uncompressed WAV format. According to videos on YouTube, this does not appear to be ripping, but rather a digital recording. Audio output is possible via USB, headphone jack, line out, or Bluetooth. The device also supports Auracast. The manufacturer does not provide details on Bluetooth codecs. In addition to audio CDs, the EP/BC-1 also plays data CDs with MP3 songs.

Auracast allows many speakers to be connected simultaneously via Bluetooth.

Source: Teenage Engineering

For navigation, you can set cue points within tracks and use fast-forward at up to 8x speed to find a specific spot. With the numeric keypad, you can jump directly to a specific track, and you can also specify a time within the track in minutes and seconds.

All Teenage Engineering devices whose names begin with «EP» have the same edge length. The width is also identical or exactly half as long. Therefore, the EP/BC-1 fits on the battery-powered EP35 Bluetooth amplifier.

Amplifiers CHF 370.– Teenage Engineering EP35 K.O. Amp Guitar, 35 W

Additional functions for musicians

Furthermore, the device has features for people who enjoy making music themselves. This includes variable playback speed from 50 to 150 percent of the original speed, with the pitch changing accordingly. Additionally, the EP/BC-1 can determine the tempo of a track and pass this information on to a synthesizer or a second CD player. However, this value does not adjust when you turn the speed dial.

Is the CD becoming cool after all?

Two new CD players in a very short time – that comes as a surprise. CD sales figures are falling year after year. In 2024, the total revenue in Switzerland fell below 10 million francs for the first time. A considerable portion of sales also concerns CDs specifically for children.

However, the CD still generates more than twice as much revenue as vinyl records, at least in Switzerland. Perhaps, contrary to my prediction in 2022, the CD will become cool after all.

The EP/BC-1 is currently available from Teenage Engineering for 299 euros. The device will likely also arrive in the Digitec Galaxus shop after some time.

Header image: Teenage Engineering

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