Capture card with 4K60: Elgato presents "4K S"

Kim Muntinga Translation: machine translated 23.7.2025

With the "4K S", Elgato delivers a technically slightly improved capture card. Higher frame rates, an audio input and new software are among the most important innovations compared to its predecessor.

Elgato has introduced the «4K S», a new external capture card that is technically based on the previous «HD60 X», but has been improved in certain areas. The most striking new feature is that the «4K S» supports 4K recordings at 60 frames per second. This is an upgrade compared to the 30 FPS of its predecessor.

For people who record gameplay in UHD resolution, this is a relevant difference. The new card also improves at 1440p: instead of 60 FPS, 120 FPS is now possible - both during passthrough and recording. The «HD60 X» could only pass through 1440p120, but not record it.

HDR as before

HDR passthrough up to 4K60 and HDR capture up to 1080p60 remain unchanged. VRR passthrough (Variable Refresh Rate) is also still part of the range of functions. The «HD60 X» already supported this function. It can ensure a smoother gaming experience on compatible displays. A detail that is particularly interesting for console gamers with modern televisions.

HDR recordings in higher resolutions are currently not possible, but are planned for a later update, according to Elgato.

What is the difference between HDR passthrough and VRR passthrough? HDR passthrough and VRR passthrough describe two different functions in the transmission of image signals: HDR passthrough means that a device (e.g. a capture card or an AV receiver) is able to loop through a video with High Dynamic Range (HDR), i.e. pass it on to the TV or monitor unchanged. This means that the improved contrasts and colours of HDR are fully retained while you play games or watch content. VRR passthrough stands for the ability to forward signals with Variable Refresh Rate (VRR). VRR ensures that the refresh rate of the monitor or TV is flexibly adapted to the actual frame rate of the games console or PC. This prevents image interference such as tearing and stuttering, especially when the frame rate fluctuates.

An analogue 3.5 mm audio input is still part of the equipment.

Software change: Elgato Studio instead of 4K Capture Utility

With the «4K S», Elgato is also introducing new software: Elgato Studio replaces the previous 4K Capture Utility. The new application offers a redesigned interface, real-time diagnostics of the HDMI chain and deeper integration with the Stream Deck. You can see directly which resolution and frame rate are available. You also receive warnings in the event of problems.

The software works under macOS and Windows and can be used with UVC-compatible programmes such as OBS or QuickTime. The download is available free of charge on the manufacturer's website.

Like the «HD60 X», the «4K S» also relies on HDMI 2.0 for input and output as well as USB-C 3.0 for connection to the computer.

Despite the technical improvements, the entry-level price of the «4K S» is lower than that of the «HD60 X». Elgato lists the new card at 159.99 US dollars, while its predecessor was launched at around 180 US dollars. You can currently get the new capture card from us for CHF 150. Our other country shops will have to be patient.

Header image: Elgato

