Canon presents EOS R50V and two lenses

Samuel Buchmann Translation: machine translated 26.3.2025

In addition to the European market launch of the PowerShot V1, Canon has announced three new products: a small video system camera, a compact power zoom and a fast fixed focal length.

The Canon EOS R50V is a video-focussed budget system camera based on the EOS R50. At the same time, the manufacturer is introducing a new compact zoom and a fast fixed focal length. Perhaps the most exciting announcement: The PowerShot V1 will soon be available in Europe. You can find out more about the new compact camera here:

EOS R50 V: small video camera

In addition to the normal EOS R50, Canon is launching the EOS R50V, a second entry-level camera with more video functions. It has the same 24-megapixel APS-C sensor, the same dual-pixel autofocus and the same image processor.

Cameras Canon EOS R50V Housing Cameras Canon EOS R50 V + RF-S 14-30mm F4-6.3 IS STM PZ Kit

In contrast to its photo sister, the EOS R50V not only films at 30 frames per second (FPS), but also at 60 FPS. Even if a crop is required. Up to 30 FPS, the image is calculated using the 6K oversampling method and should be very sharp.

The R50V is very compact, partly due to the lack of a viewfinder.

Source: Canon

Despite passive cooling, Canon promises a shooting time of two hours at a time. As with the R50, the readout speed of the sensor should be around 35 milliseconds. This is rather slow and makes the camera susceptible to rolling shutter effects when the camera is panned.

The controls are geared towards video. In addition to the record button at the top, there is also one on the front of the housing. A new zoom lever ensures smooth transitions in combination with compatible power zoom lenses. The red tally LED indicates when a recording is in progress. Canon has also packed video features such as zebra display, false colour mode and peaking warning into the software.

The operation is mainly designed for video.

Source: Canon

The R50V does not have a stabilised sensor. You are therefore dependent on a stabilised lens for steady shots. Canon has also dispensed with a viewfinder in favour of a more compact body - a disadvantage if you want to take photos or assess your video framing more precisely in sunlight.

The Canon EOS R50V will be available from the end of April and costs 699 francs or 809 euros.

RF-S 14-30mm F4-6.3 IS STM PZ: Compact power zoom

Canon is launching the RF-S 14-30mm F4-6.3 IS STM PZ to accompany the new video camera. This is an affordable kit lens with a fairly small focal length range (22-48 mm full-frame equivalent). The short end is wide-angle enough for things like vlogging.

Lenses Canon RF-S 14-30mm F4-6.3 IS STM PZ

Two important functions in combination with the R50V: The RF-S 14-30mm has an image stabiliser that is designed to reduce camera shake by up to five stops. You can also zoom both manually and electronically (power zoom).

Small camera, small lens: the RF-S 14-30mm on the new EOS R50V.

Source: Canon

The Canon RF-S 14-30mm F4-6.3 IS STM PZ will be available from the end of April and costs 349 francs or 399 euros.

RF 20mm F1.4L VCM: hybrid fixed focal length

The RF 20mm F1.4L VCM complements Canon's range of compact fixed focal lengths that are suitable for both photography and video. It is said to offer outstanding image quality as well as fast and quiet autofocus. Eleven aperture blades ensure harmonious bokeh.

Lenses Canon RF 20mm F1.4 L VCM

The Canon RF 20mm F1.4L VCM will be available from the end of April and costs 1699 francs or 1999 euros.

Header image: Canon

