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Borslon: The gaming mouse you wear on your finger

Kevin Hofer Translation: machine translated 24.11.2026

The Borslon turns your index finger into a pointing device and is busy raising money on Kickstarter. Whether the finger mouse is more than just a gimmick remains to be seen.

A mouse in your hand? Far too ordinary. You slide the Borslon from US manufacturer Komodo Smart Technology over your right index finger. The concept is catching on: on Kickstarter, there are now over 500 backers with around 50,000 US dollars on board. The goal was 5,000 US dollars, so the campaign has easily reached ten times that amount and is still running until December 13.

Target audience: FPS gamers

The construct made of aluminum and plastic is ten centimeters long and 3.2 centimeters wide. The optical sensor sits under the fingertip, so you aim with your index finger. If you don't like the finger mode, you can fold the mouse up and use it in «Handheld Mode» almost like a normal mouse. On paper, the wired mouse reads like a gamer's wish list:

PAW3395 sensor with up to 26,000 DPI

Polling rate of 8000 Hz

Maximum tracking speed of 300 IPS

Acceleration of 80 g

Weight of just 36 grams.

With these specs, the device is aimed at FPS players. That is, fans of games like «Counter-Strike 2».

The mouse is also supposed to be able to be held like a classic mouse. My fingers hurt just looking at it.

Source: Komodo Smart Technology

Questionable construct

Specs say little about how the Borslon performs in actual gameplay. I am skeptical. The videos show exclusively games against bots, and the player shows at best average aiming. The project operators themselves admit that at least some of the lifestyle images are AI-generated. The supposedly functional prototype they show in the video looks significantly less sleek.

The button concept also raises questions. Instead of the usual left and right mouse buttons, there are five freely assignable buttons at thumb level, plus a side scroll wheel. The index and middle fingers cannot reach them, so the thumb has to aim, shoot, and jump. Things that happen simultaneously or in quick succession in «Counter-Strike», «Apex Legends», or «Valorant». One thumb, three jobs. And the USB-C cable is permanently resting on the back of your hand.

How the controls are supposed to work without classic mouse buttons is a mystery to me. It certainly doesn't look ergonomic.

Source: Komodo Smart Technology

Delivery planned for early 2027

Series production is planned between December 2026 and February 2027, with delivery starting from February 2027. The design is unlikely to change much. Those who get in early pay 99 US dollars; afterwards, the mouse will cost 110 US dollars in the Kickstarter offer, and the regular price is expected to be 158 US dollars. As with any crowdfunding campaign, the rule applies: if something goes wrong after successful funding or the company goes bankrupt, the backers are the ones left holding the bag.

If the mouse actually lands in the hands of backers, I will test it. I have ordered it myself – so you don't have to.

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