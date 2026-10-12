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Because of AI: Nikon disqualifies competition winner

David Lee Translation: machine translated 12.10.2026

In a microscope video competition, the original winner was disqualified for using AI. Such cases are likely to become more frequent in the future.

Nikon doesn't just build cameras; it also makes microscopes. Under the name «Small World», the traditional manufacturer has been running a competition for microscope images since 1975. On the website, you can see the top 20 photos for each year, totaling 1000 images. A visit is definitely worth it, especially if you like things colorful.

Winner 2019: Turtle embryo

Source: Theresa Zgoda, Theresa Kugler Winner 2017: Skin cells

Source: Dr. Bram van den Broek Andriy Volkov, Dr. Kees Jalink, Dr. Reinhard Windoffer, Dr. Nicole Schwarz 2nd place 2003: Myrianida pachycera (marine worm)

Source: Dr. Greg Rouse Winner 1990: Crystals from a solution of magnesium sulfate and tartaric acid

Source: Richard H. Lee Winner 1975: Oxalic acid crystals

Source: James Dvorak

Since 2011, there has been a video competition in addition to the photo contest. This is now making headlines because the winner was retroactively disqualified. The original winning video allegedly shows cilia in a rare respiratory disease called PCD. As the BBC reports, scientists contacted Nikon after the announcement, pointing out that the video did not look like the cilia associated with this disease at all. In a re-evaluation, Nikon concluded that the video was created with the help of artificial intelligence, which is prohibited according to the competition rules.

The former runner-up of the competition has been moved up as the new winner. It shows a scene with a nematode and a Dileptus single-celled organism. It was recorded by the Vietnamese photographer Nguyen Nam.

Are photo and video competitions in danger?

Even before the AI revolution, photo competitions were susceptible to fraud. For example, in 2023, a staged photo won the CEWE Photo Award and with it a prize of 25,000 euros. It allegedly shows a scene in an Indonesian café, but in reality, it was a studio scene that took place during a Fujifilm promotion for the then-new X-T5 camera. Like all participants in this event, the winner of the competition photographed the same staged scene from start to finish.

The winning image does not show what was claimed.

Source: Dikye Ariani

With the new possibilities of artificial intelligence, attempts at fraud will continue to increase. The microscope competition is likely to be particularly vulnerable to this, as even the real images sometimes look like abstract art. Without specific expertise, it is difficult to assess whether such an image looks authentic.

In the media, there has been frequent talk of AI detectors lately. However, these tools cannot expose AI fraud. As a rule, they work by writing a tamper-proof proof of origin into the file. In this way, it can be proven, for example, that a photo was taken with a specific camera – or that it was created with a specific AI tool. In any case, this requires a user who wants to document this or at least does not actively prevent it. While this is worth something and promotes transparency, it is not the remedy for fraud.

In the future, it may be possible to prove authentic work seamlessly through such documentation. At the moment, however, the tools are still too difficult to access to be required as a condition of participation in creative competitions.

In that sense: Yes, photo competitions are in danger. And with them, exceptional photographic achievements in general.

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