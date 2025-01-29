Atari celebrates 45 years of "Asteroids" with a limited edition watch

Sometimes you don't need numbers, but UFOs and a spaceship to tell the time. The limited edition "Asteroids" clock from Atari and Nubeo pays homage to the classic game of the same name.

To mark the 45th anniversary of the legendary retro arcade game "Asteroids", Atari has presented an exclusive watch. This watch was developed in collaboration with the watch manufacturer Nubeo.

The "Ventana Automatic Atari Asteroids 45th Limited Edition" comes in five different styles: each with different colours for the dial elements and a different coloured silicone strap - Nebula Blue (blue), Plasma Pumpkin (orange), Supernova Red (red), Nova Nightfall (grey) and Celestial Citrine (yellow). Each of the watches is limited to 125 pieces.

If you don't remember the classic game "Asteroids", you can find a short video below.

Details about the watch

The design of the watch is a tribute to the gameplay of "Asteroids". The watch has a multi-layered dial on which UFOs display the hours and minutes, while a spaceship in the centre precisely measures the seconds. Numbers are not used. That sounds very spaced out to me and gives the watch a unique, playful touch.

The watch is available in five different styles.

Source: Atari / Nubeo On the left is the watch with an orange-coloured strap (Plasma Pumpkin), on the right Supernova Red.

Source: Atari / Nubeo

The watch is powered by a Japanese automatic movement. The case is made of stainless steel and sapphire crystal. The back of the watch is transparent so that the movement and the customised rotor are visible. Each piece is also engraved with details.

The Ventana Automatic is equipped with "Swiss Super-LumiNova". This is a luminescent pigment material based on alkaline earth aluminate that works like small light storage batteries. It ensures good readability even in poor lighting conditions. As an additional gadget, the Ihr comes in a protective case, the interior of which takes up design elements of the Atari Video Computer System (VCS) introduced in 1977.

The watch comes in a protective case reminiscent of the Atari VCS.

Source: Atari / Nubeo

Where can I buy the watch?

Unfortunately, the watches are not available from us. They can only be purchased via the websites of Nubeo and Atari. Nubeo lists the price at 488.95 US dollars. At Atari, the watch is available for 499 US dollars.