Atari 2600 My Play Watch: Retro gaming for the wrist

Kim Muntinga Translation: machine translated 19.3.2025

A smartwatch for gamers - but without smart functions: The Atari 2600 My Play Watch offers four playable retro classics, a nostalgic design and basic fitness tracking. But it does without smartphone connectivity and app integration.

Time flies - but some games remain unforgotten. With the Atari 2600 My Play Watch, Atari is launching a smartwatch that not only counts the minutes, but also brings gaming history to your wrist. While modern smartwatches advertise fitness tracking, notifications and AI functions, Atari is focusing on a different selling point: nostalgia.

The watch comes with four playable classics - "Centipede", "Missile Command", "Pong" and "Super Breakout" - and transforms the wrist into a mini arcade. But how much retro is really in this gaming watch and who is it for?

Retro meets wearable technology

The Atari 2600 My Play Watch is visually inspired by the iconic design of the Atari 2600 console. The console was known for its striking black design with a wooden-look front. The watch uses this classic console design as inspiration, but has a robust metal housing rather than a wooden look.

The 2.02-inch touchscreen display not only shows the time, but also serves as a playing surface for the four pre-installed games. The whole thing is controlled via the touchscreen and a rotating crown that acts as a paddle controller - a clever nod to the analogue controls of classic Atari titles in my opinion.

Basic fitness tracking features alongside gaming functions

In addition to the gaming functions, the smartwatch also has basic fitness tracking features such as a pedometer, calorie consumption and heart rate measurement. It displays the time in various Atari-inspired designs, but cannot be connected to a smartphone - there are no notifications or app integrations.

The watch will probably not be available in our shop. Instead, you can pre-order it directly from the Atari online shop for €79.99. It is scheduled to be delivered from 10 June 2025.

