News + Trends 21 2

Asus presents 32-inch monitor with the latest generation of QD-OLED

Samuel Buchmann Translation: machine translated 31.12.2025

The ROG Swift PG32UCDM3 is brighter than its predecessor. A new coating should also minimise one of the main problems of QD OLED.

In the run-up to the CES electronics trade fair Asus is unveiling a new version of its popular 32-inch OLEDs with 4K resolution. The ROG Swift PG32UCDM3 has a fourth-generation QD OLED panel. This is likely to be the same as in Samsung's new G80SH.

News + Trends Samsung presents its gaming monitors for 2026 by Samuel Buchmann

Asus has not yet provided any information on brightness, but Samsung is talking about 300 nits for its model, presumably full screen. This is around 20 per cent more than previous QD OLED monitors, which achieve around 250 nits. The other key data remains the same: 240 hertz frame rate, 4K resolution (3840 × 2160 pixels), 99 per cent coverage of the DCI-P3 colour space. In addition to HDMI 2.1 and USB-C with 90 watt power supply, Asus has also installed DisplayPort 2.1 with the highest bandwidth (UHBR20).

Does it need DisplayPort 2.1? The required data rates of a 10-bit signal with various compression algorithms.

Source: Screenshot YouTube / TFTCentral DisplayPort 2.1 supports higher data rates than version 1.4 - exactly how much depends on the standard: UHBR10 comes to 40 Gbps, UHBR13.5 to 54 Gbps and UHBR20 to 80 Gbps. The high data rates are only required for high resolutions and frame rates. In addition, the image signal can be reduced in size using Display Stream Compression (DSC) - without any visible loss of quality. With DSC 3.0, the bandwidth of DisplayPort 1.4 is also sufficient for 4K at 240 hertz.

BlackShield film to improve black levels

In addition to the brightness, the most important innovation is a new coating that Asus calls «BlackShield Film». It is intended to reduce the biggest disadvantage of QD OLED compared to WOLED (LG's other OLED technology): poor black levels in high ambient light. These are traditionally worse because QD-OLED lacks the polarisation filter. In bright rooms, black therefore becomes a dark purple colour.

In the first generation of the PG32UCDM (right), black becomes dark purple in bright ambient light. The black level of WOLED (left) is less susceptible.

Source: Samuel Buchmann

According to Asus, the new coating improves black levels by 40 per cent in bright ambient light. In the press release, the manufacturer also talks about an «anti-reflective coating that further improves clarity». The BlackShield film is also extremely robust and therefore 2.5 times more resistant to scratches than previous surfaces. This should make cleaning easier. It remains unclear whether the coating is matt or still glossy, as with the previous QD OLED monitors from Asus.

With the new coating, Asus promises less purple and more black.

Source: Asus

Availability and prices of the PG32UCDM3 have not yet been finalised.

Header image: Asus

I like this article! 21 people like this article







