Apple's podcast app gets video function

Samuel Buchmann Translation: machine translated 17.2.2026

Similar to Spotify, you will also be able to watch podcasts as videos on Apple in future. This is Cupertino's response to the rise of YouTube.

Apple is expanding its podcast app into a video player: From iOS 26.4, iPadOS 26.4 and visionOS 26.4, you can seamlessly switch between audio and video versions in Apple Podcasts. Apple's HTTP Live Streaming (HLS) automatically adjusts the video quality to the available bandwidth. Episodes can be viewed in landscape format in the app and downloaded for offline consumption. Video streaming via mobile networks remains deactivated by default.

With this move, Apple is responding to the trend towards video podcasts, which are becoming increasingly popular on YouTube in particular. The portal claims to have more than one billion podcast viewers per month, and studies show that the platform is well ahead of traditional apps in terms of podcast usage. One reason for this is probably the option to discuss podcasts directly in the comments.

New possibilities for embedding advertising

For producers, Apple is positioning the update as a new monetisation offer. Apple does not host the videos itself, but embeds them via selected hosting platforms. For the first time, dynamic video adverts, including host-read spots, can be inserted into the streams. Apple will later charge a fee for this from the connected ad networks, but will continue to waive fees for the mere distribution of podcasts.

The technically and economically closed system has been criticised: HLS Video is initially only available via a few large hosting and advertising partners, leaving out smaller suppliers and self-hosters. In addition, there is no native implementation on Apple TV at the start, while Apple Vision Pro is already supported. For listeners, however, the innovation opens up the possibility of consuming video podcasts directly in Apple's app instead of having to switch to YouTube or Spotify.

