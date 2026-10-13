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Apple TV 4K: New streaming box turns four HomePods into a surround sound system

Luca Fontana Translation: machine translated 13.10.2026

Apple is updating its streaming box and the HomePod mini. Together, they aim to conquer the living room with surround sound. This includes more power, hands-free Siri control, and a remote that can be found again.

On Tuesday, Apple unveiled the fourth generation of its streaming box, the Apple TV 4K. The device is available for pre-order from Apple immediately and will hit Swiss retail shelves on November 13 for 299 francs. Interestingly, the most exciting new feature is not related to the picture, but to the sound.

Four HomePods for a home cinema

Previously, two HomePods could be connected as a stereo pair with Apple TV. Now, the streaming box supports up to four speakers for surround sound: two in the front, two in the back. Both the large second-generation HomePods and the new HomePod mini 2 can be used. The only requirement is that there are two speakers of the same model in the front and two in the back.

Two large HomePods in the front, two HomePod mini 2 in the back: This is how Apple envisions its new surround system. The speakers automatically calibrate to each other.

Source: Apple Newsroom

Particularly practical: according to Apple, the speakers automatically detect their position in the room. The system then adjusts the volume and audio timing to make the sound as immersive as possible. Whether this can actually keep up with a classic soundbar with rear speakers remains to be seen.

HomePod mini 2: Fresh chip, new light show

In line with this, Apple has also introduced the HomePod mini 2. Inside, it now features an S10 chip, which is designed to optimize sound using real-time calculations.

Also new is «Sound Glow»: The top of the speaker lights up and pulses in sync with the music (and can hopefully be turned off, though Apple leaves this open in its announcement), with the colors based on the respective album cover. Additionally, there is the option to use the HomePod mini 2 as a default speaker for a compatible Mac.

Six years after the original, the HomePod mini gets a successor. New features include the S10 chip, «Sound Glow», and the colors green and pink.

Source: Apple Newsroom

The new HomePod mini is available in five colors: white, midnight, blue, green, and pink. It costs 139 francs, is available for pre-order from Apple immediately, and will be released on October 30 – two weeks before the new Apple TV 4K.

More performance, Siri is listening

Back to the Apple TV 4K. Inside, it now runs on Apple's A19 chip. According to the manufacturer, it delivers up to 50 percent more processor performance and double the graphics performance compared to its predecessor. Games from Apple Arcade, in particular, should benefit from this. Operation is also expected to be smoother. A dedicated AV1 decoder also ensures that appropriately encoded videos can be streamed in high quality with lower bandwidth requirements.

Externally, everything remains the same. Inside the new Apple TV 4K, the A19 chip provides up to 50 percent more processor performance and twice the graphics power.

Source: Apple Newsroom

Also new are three integrated far-field microphones. This allows Siri to be addressed directly without having to reach for the remote control. Voice recognition is said to work reliably even when the TV sound is on.

Three microphones that are constantly listening for «Hey Siri»? That could cause discomfort. Apple therefore emphasizes that the microphone data is processed in isolated areas of the A19 chip, which even Apple is said to have no access to. A remarkable privacy promise, especially after the recent discussions regarding voice data on LG TVs. Whether it holds up remains to be seen through independent investigations.

Background information Is your LG TV spying on you? Luca Fontana 98 likes 98 54 comments 54

The Siri Remote also gets a small but welcome upgrade: the new version supports Apple's «Find My» feature with precision finding and can play a sound. So, no more desperate searching between the sofa cushions.

More smart home, but no picture revolution

Furthermore, Apple is expanding the role of its streaming box as a smart home hub. For example, the image from a compatible video doorbell can be displayed directly on the TV. Conversations with visitors or unlocking a smart door are also possible without having to leave the program currently being watched.

Those who were hoping for new picture standards or a major leap in playback quality will find little new in Apple's announcement. The company mentions neither additional HDR formats nor higher refresh rates. Instead, the fourth generation focuses on connecting the existing ecosystem more closely.

FaceTime on the TV is, of course, a must. However, I am still waiting to meet someone who actually uses it.

Source: Apple Newsroom

Whether this justifies a new purchase for owners of an older Apple TV 4K will likely depend primarily on how deeply they are already invested in Apple's world of devices.

In addition to the new Apple TV 4K and the HomePod mini 2, Apple has also introduced its smart home hub «HomeView» as well as the «Home Collection». Here is an overview of all the news:

News + Trends HomeView is intended to become Apple's smart home hub Florian Bodoky 4 likes 4 7 comments 7

News + Trends Apple launches "Home Collection": cameras, door lock, and thermostats Florian Bodoky 7 likes 7 4 comments 4

Header image: Apple Newsroom

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