News + Trends 56 17

Apple to unveil new products on October 28 – here is what to expect

Samuel Buchmann Translation: machine translated 20.10.2026

Just one week after the last product launch, Apple is inviting the media again. This time, it's likely the turn of the MacBook Pro and iPad mini.

The flood of new Apple products continues. Following the iPhones and the new HomeView, new MacBooks and an iPad mini are expected next week. Apple has once again invited media representatives to a hands-on event with new products titled «Pro and Tell» on October 28. As was the case last time, information is unlikely to be presented via a keynote video, but rather released through a simple press release.

In this article, you will find a summary of the current rumors. None of this is confirmed by Apple, and as retailers, we do not have any insider information either.

MacBook Pro with OLED and touchscreen

Aside from chip upgrades, Apple has not touched the MacBook Pro in five years. Now, an upgrade with major new features is likely imminent. It is not expected to replace the old model, but rather to expand the product line at the high end and also be more expensive. Leakers therefore long speculated on an «Ultra» designation. However, the motto «Pro and Tell» puts an end to these rumors.

The current MacBook Pro.

Source: Samuel Buchmann

As its first major feature, the new MacBook Pro is expected to receive an OLED display. For previous models, Apple always relied on Mini-LED. It offers high brightness and, thanks to local dimming, good contrast. But in recent years, OLED has evolved significantly. Among other things, there is now Tandem OLED, which Apple has already installed in the iPad Pro. It achieves similar brightness to the MacBook Pro – but with perfect black levels, better colors, and no blooming.

Background information Tandem OLED is a crazy stroke of genius Samuel Buchmann 177 likes 177 81 comments 81

By the way, Tandem OLED is not the same as Tandem WOLED. In Tandem OLED without the W, two layers of diodes are stacked on top of each other, emitting red, green, and blue light directly. An additional color filter is not required. This architecture works for small displays. For large screens (monitors and TVs), however, Tandem WOLED is used. Here, three layers of light-emitting diodes together produce white light, which is then colored by filters. Tandem OLED achieves higher brightness values than Tandem WOLED. Both display technologies come from LG.

As a second new feature, the MacBook Pro will likely get a touchscreen. Indications of this were already found in beta versions of macOS 27. Steve Jobs is probably turning in his grave. The Apple founder once described the idea of touch operation on a vertical display as «ergonomically terrible». At least it seems to remain optional for everyone who (like me) prefers to continue using the trackpad and keyboard instead of smudging the display with greasy fingers.

What would Steve Jobs say about us touching Mac screens soon?

Source: Shutterstock

To ensure the screen doesn't move with every touch, the hinge will be reinforced and have more resistance. Nevertheless, the laptop is reportedly lighter than the current model. Apple is likely installing a slightly smaller battery. This is possible because the battery life with the new chip generations should still be more than sufficient. The sizes (14-inch and 16-inch) will not change. However, the cutout at the top of the screen («notch») is expected to be replaced by a Dynamic Island like on the iPhone.

A possible negative surprise: Apparently, Apple is skipping the M6 Pro and M6 Max chips and will continue to use the M5 generation. The M7 Pro and M7 Max are not planned until the end of 2027.

M6 MacBook Pro and iMac

According to rumors, the base MacBook Pro and the iMac will receive a chip upgrade to the regular M6. This is already used in the Mac Mini and left a very good impression in my review – albeit at the cost of a higher price. It is quite possible that the iMac and entry-level MacBook Pro will also become more expensive.

The design of the iMac will not change.

Source: Samuel Buchmann

iPad mini: OLED in small format

Together with the new MacBook Pro, the iPad mini is also likely to get an OLED display. After the iPad Pro, it would be Apple's first tablet with this feature. However, it remains unclear whether the refresh rate will remain at 60 Hertz or also increase to 120 Hertz.

In addition, thanks to vibration speakers, the mini is said to no longer require openings for sound output, making it better protected against dust and water. It could become the first iPad with an IP rating. As for the chip, leakers suspect the A20 Pro from the iPhone 18 Pro. The price is expected to rise significantly due to the OLED display. There is talk of 799 US dollars, compared to the 599 US dollars of the old model.

Header image: Apple

I like this article! 56 people like this article







