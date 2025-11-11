News + Trends 11 16

Apple allegedly postpones the next iPhone Air

Industry insiders report that the second iPhone Air will not be released in 2026 as originally planned. The reason is said to be sluggish sales.

According to a report from «The Information», Apple is postponing the second generation of the iPhone Air. The company has put internal schedules for the model on hold - and has neither set a new date nor cancelled the project for good. The sources cite weak demand as the reason for this.

The iPhone Air was launched in September and is characterised by its particularly thin and light design. However, the design comes with compromises: a smaller battery, only one rear camera and only one speaker - at a starting price of 999 francs. The small price gap of 100 francs to the iPhone 17 Pro, which has a triple camera and significantly longer battery life, is apparently proving to be too big a hurdle for customers.

Product test Testing the iPhone Air: style over substance? by Samuel Buchmann

iPhone Air 2 and iPhone 18 not until 2027?

Multiple industry reports support the picture of low demand and a delay. «MacRumors» refers to indications from the supply chain that Foxconn has dismantled almost all production lines for the iPhone Air. Production is to be completely phased out by the end of November. The «Wall Street Journal» also suspects poor sales, but points out that the iPhone Air could at least be a good marketing campaign.

«GSMArena» places the rumours in Apple's planned model line-up: According to this, the iPhone 18 Pro and the first foldable iPhone will be released in autumn 2026, while the iPhone 18 and 18e will not follow until spring 2027. A revised iPhone Air 2 could also be launched in this time frame.

The iPhone Pro (left) remains the more attractive luxury smartphone for most people.

Technically, there is speculation about a lighter casing, a larger battery and vapour-chamber cooling for the second Air generation. Most recently, there were also rumours about a second camera on the back. Whether and how Apple will pursue these goals remains to be seen.

In the latest episode of the Take a Byte podcast, we also talk about the rumours regarding the low demand for the iPhone Air.

I like this article! 11 people like this article







