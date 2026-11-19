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Anthropic raises 107 billion dollars – the largest IPO of all time

Samuel Buchmann Translation: machine translated 19.11.2026

The leading AI provider is going public on Thursday afternoon. Demand for shares in advance exceeded supply by seven times. At the start of trading, Anthropic will be worth about as much as Tesla or Meta.

Starting November 19 at 4:00 PM Central European Time, Anthropic will be traded on the stock exchange. The leading AI provider has set the issue price for its shares at 83 US dollars. This is higher than the originally targeted range of 70 to 78 US dollars. Due to high demand, it also increased the offering: instead of 825 million, 980 million shares were sold. This brings in around 81.3 billion dollars.

In addition, there is about 26 billion dollars from direct deals, including with Google, Microsoft, Nvidia, and AMD. These pay the same price as investors on the stock exchange. Together, this amounts to 107.3 billion US dollars – the largest IPO of all time. With this, Anthropic breaks the record held by Elon Musk's SpaceX, which raised around 75 billion US dollars in June.

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The majority of the money flows directly to Anthropic. "Only" two billion goes directly to the seven co-founders, who are selling 23.6 million of their private shares. The total valuation of the company at the issue price is around 1.5 trillion US dollars. This makes the five-year-old startup the twelfth most valuable company in the world.

Demand for shares apparently exceeded supply sevenfold. According to "CNBC", there were orders totaling around 500 billion dollars. Therefore, Anthropic increased both the price and the number of shares issued. According to Bloomberg, derivatives on the gray market suggest that the stock will see a further price jump of over 20 percent at the start of trading.

Behind the rush is the hope for future profits. So far, Anthropic has been burning through its investors' venture capital to finance its rapid growth. In the first nine months of 2026, the company generated 33.2 billion dollars in revenue – 13 times as much as in the same period the previous year. However, these figures do not necessarily indicate the future. In the last quarter, growth slowed down again.

Controversial business model, high costs

The long-term stock price of Anthropic stands or falls with the success of its business model. Whether this works remains controversial. The current demand for AI models is heavily subsidized. Furthermore, some of it does not come from end customers, but from other startups. They buy access to Anthropic's AI, integrate it into specific applications, and try to resell them. Most of these startups, however, are not profitable themselves and are burning through venture capital of their own.

Whether end customers will eventually pay the real prices for AI products remains open. Moreover, Anthropic's dominance is fragile. Customers can easily switch between Claude, ChatGPT, and other models. Unlike with cloud services from Microsoft, Google, or Amazon, they are hardly locked in. General AI could become a commoditized mass product. While Anthropic also sells its own products for specific applications, these do not make up the bulk of its revenue.

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Another risk is the enormous financial obligations. Anthropic has signed contracts for 895 billion dollars for computing power. About 70 billion of this is due within a year. At the end of September, the company had around 132 billion dollars in cash and short-term investments. The first operating profit in the second quarter did not last. In the third quarter, Anthropic was back to making losses.

Benchmark for the industry

Anthropic is the first of the leading AI providers to go public. Its stock performance is therefore considered a benchmark for the entire industry. The mood is tense. There is growing concern that the billions in investments will not pay off in the end. Hyperscalers like Google and Amazon are financing a growing portion of this through debt rather than their own resources. This increases the risk. The rejection of new data centers by the US public and the abrupt change in leadership at Nvidia are also making Wall Street nervous.

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Competitor OpenAI has postponed its own IPO until next year – partly due to the negative sentiment toward AI. However, the high demand for Anthropic's shares shows that the capital market currently seems willing to continue financing AI development on a large scale. With the IPO, however, the industry is becoming more transparent. Anthropic must now regularly present figures. For the first time, it is possible to publicly examine how profitable a frontier lab is.

Also noteworthy is the circular financing involved in the private deals with Google, Microsoft, and Nvidia. All three are major shareholders and at the same time important suppliers of computing power or chips. Critics have long warned about such cycles in the AI market. In the final analysis, these convert capital reserves into short-term revenue, thereby polishing the income statements of hyperscalers and chip manufacturers. This drives up stock prices.

At the same time, however, the figures are becoming increasingly decoupled from the actual demand of end customers for AI products. If this falls short of expectations, the industry could, in the worst-case scenario, have invested trillions of US dollars in building data centers that are not needed. The public pays the bill for this. On one hand, in the form of shares in private portfolios and pension funds that could lose value. On the other hand, through higher prices for regular hardware, because manufacturers are currently preferring to use their capacity for AI chips.

Header image: Shutterstock

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