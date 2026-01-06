News + Trends 1 1

AMD updates its notebook chips with "Ryzen AI 400"

Martin Jud Translation: machine translated 6.1.2026

AMD presents the new "Ryzen AI 400" series at CES 2026. The chips retain Zen 5 cores, Radeon graphics and XDNA NPUs, but increase the CPU clock, memory bandwidth and NPU performance.

AMD is positioning «Ryzen AI 400» as the next generation of its notebook platform. Technically, the series is based on the previous «Ryzen AI 300» architecture, but offers higher clock rates, more memory bandwidth and a more powerful NPU. The chips feature up to 12 CPU cores, Radeon 800M graphics based on RDNA 3.5 and an XDNA 2 NPU with up to 60 TOPS. AMD is therefore targeting ultrabooks, classic consumer notebooks, business devices and compact mini-desktops.

CPU: Zen 5 with fine tuning

The CPU architecture remains unchanged for Zen 5 and Zen 5c. AMD has increased the CPU clock rates on individual models and optimised power management, which brings noticeable gains depending on the model. The maximum configuration remains at 12 cores and 24 threads. Some models move up or down in terms of performance within the series. Overall, this is a classic refresh within the same architecture.

GPU: Radeon 800M remains a strength

The integrated graphics are still based on RDNA 3.5 and are now known as the Radeon 800M series. Depending on the model, up to 16 compute units and clock rates of up to 3.1 GHz are available. In combination with faster memory - up to DDR5-8533 in the top models - this should ensure noticeable improvements in GPU-heavy applications. AMD's integrated GPUs have traditionally been ahead of many Intel iGPUs and well ahead of Qualcomm's Adreno solutions. With Ryzen AI 400, this fundamental positioning is unlikely to change much.

NPU: up to 60 TOPS between Intel and Qualcomm

The biggest change concerns the NPU. AMD is relying on XDNA 2 and is raising the maximum from the previous 50 TOPS (Ryzen AI 300) to up to 60 TOPS. This positions AMD between Intel (50 TOPS) and Qualcomm (80 TOPS). The performance is easily sufficient for Copilot Plus functions and local AI models. The CPU and GPU can also perform AI calculations - if supported by the software. However, depending on the scenario, they are less efficient than via the NPU.

The first Ryzen AI 400 laptops are scheduled for release in January 2026.

Header image: AMD

I like this article! 1 person likes this article.







