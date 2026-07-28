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Amazon wants to close dead zones with satellite internet from space

Debora Pape Translation: machine translated 28.7.2026

With the new Amazon Leo D2D service, the online giant aims to bring satellite reception directly to conventional smartphones. In doing so, it intends to compete with SpaceX, which has dominated the market for years.

The US online retailer Amazon announces a new service for satellite-based internet: Amazon Leo D2D. This is an extension of the Amazon Leo satellite network, comparable to SpaceX's Starlink, which is still under construction with currently 396 satellites (as of July 2026).

Amazon Leo D2D is intended to enable voice, messaging, data, and emergency services via satellite for normal mobile devices. D2D stands for "Direct to Device" and refers to direct communication between satellite and device via dedicated radio frequencies in the L and S bands. The satellites thus function as "flying cell towers"; a user terminal like with Starlink and Amazon Leo is not required.

With this, Amazon plans to fill coverage gaps in remote regions. From 2028, Amazon intends to launch up to 5105 additional satellites solely for this service into five Earth orbits between 510 and 580 kilometers in altitude. For Amazon Leo itself, up to around 7800 satellites are planned.

With Amazon Leo D2D, the company aims to catch up with SpaceX's competition: SpaceX has been commercially successful with Starlink for years and has also been offering a satellite-to-smartphone service with "Starlink Direct to Cell" since 2025.

News + Trends Direct to Cell: Starlink launches first mobile communications satellites Jan Johannsen 20 likes 20 3 comments 3

Amazon has acquired established infrastructure

Amazon Leo D2D is made possible by the acquisition of MSS provider Globalstar, announced in April 2026. MSS stands for Mobile Satellite Services. Globalstar is considered a pioneer in the field of mobile satellite communication: The company currently operates 24 of its own satellites and possesses the necessary, globally licensed MSS frequencies as well as regulatory approvals in various countries. Among other things, Apple uses Globalstar satellites for emergency calls, satellite messages on the iPhone, and "Find my" via satellite.

According to Amazon, there is already an agreement with Apple to provide the new satellite service for "supported iPhone and Apple Watch models." Collaboration with other device manufacturers is also planned. What technical requirements Amazon Leo D2D places on the devices is currently unknown. Amazon also cooperates with various mobile network operators worldwide, including Vodafone.

However, Amazon Leo D2D is currently still in the planning phase. The company states that it has submitted an application to the US regulatory authority Federal Communications Commission (FCC).

Header image: Amazon

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