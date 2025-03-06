News + Trends 6 1

Amazon Prime Video launches AI-supported synchronisation pilot programme

Kim Muntinga Translation: machine translated 6.3.2025

Amazon Prime Video relies on artificial intelligence to generate dubbed versions of previously non-localised films and series. The technology could open up new markets - but it also raises concerns.

Amazon Prime Video has announced a new pilot programme that will see the use of artificial intelligence (AI) to dub licensed films and series. According to Amazon, this programme aims to make content more accessible that previously had no dubbing in certain countries and regions.

Details of the pilot programme

The pilot programme will initially be available for twelve licensed titles in English and Latin American Spanish. The first titles include "El Cid: La Leyenda", "Mi Mamá Lora" and "Long Lost". The AI-supported dubbing will only be offered for previously unsynchronised content, as Amazon expressly emphasises.

The adventures of the 11th-century Castilian knight and warlord Rodrigo Díaz de Vivar, better known as El Cid. The adventures of the 11th century Castilian knight and warlord Rodrigo Díaz de Vivar, better known as El Cid, are among the twelve works selected for the pilot programme.

Source: Amazon

With AI-supported synchronisation, Amazon relies on close collaboration between artificial intelligence and experienced localisation professionals. The latter are primarily responsible for quality control. This combination of AI and human expertise is intended to ensure that titles that would otherwise not be accessible to a wider audience are also localised.

Opportunities and risks of AI-supported synchronisation

AI-supported dubbing harbours both opportunities and risks: on the one hand, it enables access to a greater variety of international productions. On the other hand, critics see the danger that the artistic integrity of the original works could be compromised.

Cineastes argue that dubbing can distort the overall performance of the actors. The combination of movement, speech and intonation is crucial for an authentic portrayal.

The option for AI-generated language versions is displayed in the language settings, if available.

Source: Amazon

Another aspect to consider when introducing AI-powered dubbing is the potential threat to the livelihood of professional voice actors. The ongoing development of AI technology could lead to human voice actors being replaced by AI-generated voices. This could have a significant impact on the employment opportunities and income security of voice actors.

Dubbing is a great art that is often underestimated. While AI-powered voice synthesis has made impressive progress and can imitate voices deceptively realistically, the question remains whether it can fully capture the emotional depth and nuances of human speakers.

Many dubbing actors emphasise that their work involves far more than simply repeating texts. They add depth and authenticity to characters that may not be fully replicated by AI.

In addition, there are always highlights in which dubbing can further enhance a film or series. For me, one of the best examples of this in German-speaking countries are the films with Bud Spencer and Terrance Hill and the series "Die 2" (originally "The Persuaders!").

Is AI dubbing coming to German-speaking countries soon?

It is not yet known whether AI-supported dubbing will also be available in German-speaking countries. However, given the fact that Prime Video is constantly expanding its range, it would not be surprising if the feature were to become available in Germany soon.

Header image: Amazon

I like this article! 6 people like this article







