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Amazfit unveils new watches and app features for Hyrox fans

Siri Schubert Translation: machine translated 16.6.2026

Amazfit is focusing on Hyrox training: with new watches and app functions, the smartwatch manufacturer aims to appeal even more strongly to fans of this fitness trend.

The growth of this trend sport is impressive: whilst just 650 participants took part in the first Hyrox competition in 2018, according to Bodymedia, by 2025 the figure had already reached around 900,000 – spread across some 100 races worldwide.

Amid this boom, the Chinese sports watch manufacturer Amazfit is looking to get in on the action. It is now introducing smartwatches and functions in the Zepp app specifically designed for Hyrox training. Amazfit calls this the ‘ «’, a new ecosystem focused on hybrid sports». This refers to sports that combine strength and endurance. The new Balance 3 and Balance Ultra watches are part of this system.

What is Hyrox? Hyrox is a hybrid sport that demands equal measures of strength and endurance. It consists of eight exercises: ski ergometer, sled push, sled pull, burpee broad jumps, rowing, farmer’s carry, sandbag lunges and wall balls. A one-kilometre run is completed between each exercise. There is no time limit in competitions, making the sport suitable for both beginners and professionals. There are now around 100 competitions worldwide and 15,000 partner gyms where people can train using official Hyrox gear. The Hyrox brand is also a commercial success: according to Bodymedia, Hyrox achieved a turnover of between 130 and 140 million euros in 2025.

The Zepp app offers the following features specifically for hybrid sports:

Training balance and weekly focus: Depending on whether the goal for this training block is to build endurance or strength, the app is designed to adapt the training sessions based on your feedback and the measured level of fatigue.

Hybrid Charge: This metric is designed to indicate your readiness for training. It takes into account your current training load, activities outside of training, recovery, sleep quality, subjective well-being and changes in heart rate due to work-related stress or a cold.

Hyrox Training Library: This function is designed to allow you to download dozens of training sessions to the Balance 3 and Balance Ultra watches. These include race simulations and workouts of varying difficulty levels.

Targeted race preparation with race strategy

Virtual pacing is another feature. In addition, automated and customisable race strategies allow you to specify how much time you plan to spend running and at each checkpoint. According to Amazfit, the performance analysis feature allows you to compare your data with that of other athletes and see how you perform relative to the average.

Together with the app, the new watches are designed to enable targeted Hyrox training management.

Source: Amazfit

Both watches offer premium features

According to Amazfit, both watches feature a 1.5-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 480 x 480 pixels, sapphire glass and a maximum brightness of 3000 nits. According to the manufacturer, the Balance 3 has a battery life of 21 days, whilst the Ultra lasts for 30 days. In addition to Hyrox, the watches offer more than 180 sport profiles. Although they are designed for indoor sports, offline maps are another feature. Depending on the model, the watches are expected to cost between around 340 and 550 francs (370 and 600 euros).

Following the success of sports watches with running coaches such as those from Garmin and many other brands, including Huawei, watches featuring training, progress and recovery tracking specifically designed for Hyrox seem like a logical next step. If the watches prove successful, Amazfit could set itself apart from its running-focused competitors as an official Hyrox partner.

As Hyrox always follows the same course with the same stations in the same order, virtual coaching is a natural fit. Furthermore, due to the boom in the sport – at least in my experience – specialised Hyrox training sessions are fully booked in no time. A watch that monitors your training and provides feedback is therefore, at least in theory, a good solution. Whether it works in practice remains to be seen.

The new Amazifit watches have just been unveiled. It is not yet clear when they will be available here.

Header image: Amazfit

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