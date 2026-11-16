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After over 20 years: Lost Pokémon game for the Nintendo DS has surfaced

Debora Pape Translation: machine translated 16.11.2026

In 2005, visitors to a Japanese Pokémon theme park were able to play an exclusive mini-game for the Nintendo DS for a short time. After a short while, it deleted itself from the console. For this reason, hardly any versions remain.

Exactly 139 days: that is how long the mini-game «PokéPark Fishing Rally DS» was playable. Anyone who visited the Pokémon amusement park PokéPark in Nagoya, Japan, between May 10 and September 25, 2005, could download the game onto their Nintendo DS. The catch: the game would automatically delete itself after twelve hours of playtime or when the console was turned off.

For more than 20 years, «PokéPark Fishing Rally DS» was considered lost. Now, one of the extremely rare game cartridges has surfaced. The authenticity of the cartridge has been confirmed by the grading platform PSA.

A temporary game for a temporary theme park

«PokéPark Fishing Rally DS» was a fishing game that The Pokémon Company released for visitors to the PokéPark. The theme park was located in Nagoya as part of EXPO 2005 from March to September of that year, after which the 14 attractions were dismantled and repurposed.

To play «PokéPark Fishing Rally DS», interested visitors had to visit a gaming station on-site with their handheld. Park staff would wirelessly transfer the game from a physical test cartridge to the visitor's device.

After that, the player had only a few hours to catch the eleven included Pokémon. Depending on the weight and rarity of the caught pocket monster, different amounts of points were awarded. Participants could compete against each other on a leaderboard. In this blog post, a participant reported on her experience with the game during her visit to the park.

Since the game was never released regularly on a physical medium, only a few test cartridges survive today.

From a lost relic to a collector's item

Back in July 2026, a cartridge of the game was offered on eBay – for around 9,000 US dollars. However, it turned out that it only contained a leaderboard.

Now, collector Daniel Quadri has reached out to IGN. He is in possession of one of the test cartridges from which the game was copied onto visitors' consoles at the PokéPark. How he acquired the copy is not mentioned in the IGN article. What is certain, however, is that «PokéPark Fishing Rally DS» can not only be played using this medium but also copied to other devices.

That, however, will not happen: for verification, the cartridge was sent to the grading platform PSA. They confirmed its authenticity and subsequently sealed it in a protective case.

The game cartridge with «PokéPark Fishing Rally DS» has found a new home.

Source: Daniel Quadri

PSA verification is significant in the trade of rare game cartridges, as it checks authenticity while also assessing the condition. This can sometimes lead to exorbitant prices at auctions. At the same time, there is criticism, as increasingly higher sums have been paid through such auctions in recent years. Grading companies are accused of generating hype around rare games in order to collect high commissions on sales.

News + Trends Prices for retro games are skyrocketing: $3 million for ‘Super Mario Bros.’ Debora Pape 47 likes 47 36 comments 36

In any case, many users on Reddit are expressing disappointment that «PokéPark Fishing Rally DS» will now spend its existence in a plastic case instead of the game being made accessible to others.

Header image: The Pokémon Company

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