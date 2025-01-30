A Tech Affair episode 238: Deepseek, Nvidia's RTX 50 series, "Severance", "Sniper Elite Resistance"

Deepseek sends a tremor through the stock market. Benchmarks for Nvidia's new graphics cards make you sit up and take notice. "Severance" gets off to a flying start in its second season and "Sniper Elite Resistance" teaches anatomy.

Deepseek appears out of nowhere and causes the stock market and tech industry to tremble. The Chinese AI model quickly shot to the top of the app stores and sent US shares plummeting. What makes Deepseek so impressive and what does it mean for ChatGPT and co. The new graphics cards from Nvidia also rely on a lot of AI. The benchmarks for the RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 have been received somewhat cautiously. The exorbitant prices are not least to blame.

We watched the first episodes of the new season of "Severance". The story of a company that splits the consciousness of its employees continues in a gripping and surreal way.

The bullets in "Sniper Elite Resistance" fly in a much straighter line as they crash through the heads of Nazis in X-ray view. The game does little new, but even tried-and-tested fare can taste good.

Topics

[00:00:57]

Deepseek

Where can you find the podcast?

"A Tech Affair" is available as a separate podcast feed. If you want to listen to it together with our other podcasts, you can subscribe to the "Digitec Podcasts" feed. You can find "A Tech Affair" via any podcast app such as Spotify, Pocketcasts or Apple Podcast.

You can also click on "Follow author" below to make sure you never miss a new episode. You can also reach us on Discord.

You can find our podcast equipment at the following link.

Teaser image: Shutterstock