A new Instagram update allows you to comment on stories publicly

Public instead of private: Stories can be commented on with a new Instagram update. The comments are visible to everyone who can also see the story.

Instagram stories are images or short videos that are displayed prominently above the normal feed and disappear again 24 hours after publication. Until now, stories could not be commented on publicly like normal articles. You could only respond with a like or send the person a private message via a text field. Instagram has now announced on the Threads short message platform that it is now also possible to comment on stories publicly.

Comments are displayed in a pop-up window above the story.

Commenting is only permitted for people you follow and who also follow you. However, anyone can see the comments. When posting a story, you can choose whether you want to allow comments. After 24 hours, the story and its comments disappear into nirvana.

Instagram has published a video of the Boys with the bus influencer troupe using the new comment function to demonstrate the new function and organise a scavenger hunt. One of the boys hides a gift in the Instagram centre and posts a story video showing the package. With the help of comments, he gives his friends clues as to where they should look for the parcel. The scavenger hunt is finally successful thanks to questions and answers via comments.

The new function will be rolled out with an update and will be made available gradually. Commenting on stories is not yet possible for me.